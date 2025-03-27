Remote Control Cybercrime: An RMM Protection Guide for MSPs

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) face significant threats, particularly to their Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) applications.

Using data from the recent Acronis Cyberthreats Report, this article summaraizes these threats to RMM applications and outlines a concise strategy for MSPs to protect their systems.

Understanding the Threats

Threats to RMM applications include:

Vulnerability Exploits — Cybercriminals actively seek out and exploit known vulnerabilities in RMM applications to gain access to client systems Leaked Credentials — Attackers obtain login information through data breaches or phishing attacks on other systems and use this information to access RMM applications Brute Force Attacks — These attacks involve systematically trying different credentials until the correct one is found. Weak or default passwords are particularly vulnerable Deployment of Additional RMM Software — Attackers may deploy their own RMM software to achieve persistence and maintain control over compromised systems, which can be challenging to detect if multiple RMM solutions are already in use

The report also notes that the presence of multiple RMM solutions within an MSP makes it easier for attackers to deploy their own tools without being detected.