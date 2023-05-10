Securing Elections Against DDoS Attacks

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks rose significantly in the past year, with politically motivated incidents being part of this upward trend.

For example, Sweden’s election authority was hit with three DDoS attacks in less than 24 hours on the day of the country’s general election in 2022. A month later, in the midst of the 2022 United States midterm election, Mississippi state websites were temporarily taken down. And in January 2023, the Czech presidential election suffered DDoS attacks two days before voters were scheduled to go to the polls.

Election-related DDoS attacks can be aimed at overwhelming and disrupting campaign websites, voter information or registration sites, online official results reporting, the supply chain for ballots and other publicly accessible websites.

Short Time Frame and Massive Volume

The dynamics of elections and attacker goals create two distinct characteristics of DDoS attacks.

First, attacks are executed in a very short time frame. Unlike other attacks we often handle – on financial organizations or gaming sites, for example, which may last a few days or weeks – election-related attacks are short. From an attacker’s point of view, there is a very narrow window for executing a DDoS attack on an election-related site. Too early or one day too late – no one will care, and it will not have the intended public effect.

Closely tied to the short attack duration, is the massive attack volume. Defenders should operate on the assumption that an attacker will throw all their resources at the selected target during a single critical day or hour. This naturally affects the way DDoS testing and preparations should be carried out.

Key Actions to Secure Elections from DDoS Attacks

Here are a few actions that organizations running elections can take to improve their DDoS protection.