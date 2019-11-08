Should You Trust Your Cloud Storage Provider?

There are many misconceptions when it comes to how most file sync and sharing services handle business-critical information

In their effort to maximize efficiency, organizations tend to incorporate externally provided and managed services into their infrastructure. One of the most frequently applied services is file sync and sharing. This service allows centralized, convenient and efficient daily work for employees constantly working with files such as word and text files, spreadsheets, presentations and so on. The information contained in these files is often business-critical; its unauthorized disclosure or loss would result in severe monetary and reputational losses.

So, if you are using file sync and sharing as a service, you have to ask yourself the following questions: How much do you trust your provider? Is trust enough for you? How certain are you that they do everything in their power to secure your business-critical information?

I’m raising these concerns as there are many misconceptions when it comes to how most file sync and sharing services handle business-critical information. Let’s explore some of them.

Convenience Is Key! (Should It Be Though?)

There is a constant debate about how much control and privacy one is willing to sacrifice for a little more convenience which rose to prominence when social media platforms appeared on the horizon. To begin with, everyone was freely providing huge amounts of personal information in order to have their feeds more custom-tailored to their desires. But as more and more data breaches came to light and awareness of cyber-crime spread, people started to become wary of sharing private information online. Taking into consideration that cybercriminals can sell your data, use it to breach other accounts, impersonate you and steal your identity – people are understandably concerned about how their information is managed and stored online.

Nowadays, we have reached the stage when the same concerns apply for organizations. As data confidentiality and user privacy is becoming ever more important, a convenient solution on its own is no longer enough.

Until now, most file sync and sharing solutions focused on making everything more convenient and security was relegated to the back seat in the process. So much so that if you look into the applied security measures, you realize that during the whole process of getting a file from point ‘A’ to point ‘B,’ the only time it is actually encrypted is when it is sitting still on a storage server. Which in most cases, does not even necessarily need to happen.