As AI models become more sophisticated and firms explore how they can drive efficiencies within business, it is important to ensure that they are used in a way that enhances organizational humanity, rather than replacing it.

The Crown Jewels

Trained AI models will become the crown jewels of intellectual property and business process of a company. This concentration of business information and business functionality will be target numero uno for threat actors.

Conceivably, one of the more difficult jobs of a threat actor who has successfully infiltrated an organization and begun the process of data exfiltration is ensuring that the information being stolen is of significant and impactful value to the business. Due to the data ‘packrat’ mentality of many organizations, much of what is retained and available to the threat actor is superfluous, outdated and not particularly valuable.

In fact, the data exfiltrated may have minimal operational, intellectual property or compliance value. The valuable data a cybercriminal hopes to leverage for a large ransom payment by threatening the company with public release or ‘unbreakable’ encryption may be a needle in a haystack, and certainly require the threat actor's own eDiscovery function to set a price for ransom negotiations.

Organizations should consider trained AI models within their business to be a crown jewel, especially if that AI model is leveraged into a specific delivery role and is not just an advisory tool. Any collection of business service delivery, intellectual property and potentially customer or employee records comprises a highly valuable target, and a single point of failure which, if compromised, would have significant impact for a business process which is dependent on the AI tool - such as technical or customer service - or if the AI tool contains pre-market information, ideas or concepts - such as sales and marketing content.

This concentration of business information into an AI tool should be considered critical and highly sensitive: in the hands of a competitor or threat actor the ramifications and disclosures the AI model could make could have significant impact. There is a likelihood that the stolen AI model could be leveraged into divulging critical weaknesses and instability of the organization, leading to significant harm if the model was made unavailable or fell into the hands of an unauthorized party.

Run an Integrity Check

The security team will need to run a somewhat variable integrity check against the trained AI models to ensure responses fall within an acceptable range of responses.

Trained AI models which are leveraged into customer-facing and organization delivery roles - generally confined at present to minimally skilled roles within the organization which will shift the traditional focus of security of confidentiality and - business BCP/DR - availability to scrutiny of the integrity of the AI model’s responses.

The AI model may over time ‘learn’ shortcuts or ‘work arounds’ for the common scenarios it is trained for. This benefit is both expected and precisely what an AI model is designed to do. However, nuance, cultural, societal, religious and philosophical differences in the interactions between customers and the AI model may lead to a "drift" in responses with the potential of suggestions being made, especially in areas such as healthcare, which may range from deeply abhorrent to offensive on a number of aforementioned levels. Over time, negative interactions may dissuade potential customers or exacerbate a delicate situation.