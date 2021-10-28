Streamline Scanning and Encryption of Objects in S3 Buckets

With the accelerated shift to the cloud, companies are tasked with securing troves of data to maintain compliance, reputation and meet business needs. It’s up to developers to build the necessary cloud applications to process and store various file types and sizes.

The increase in cloud-native application development and the importance of file upload and transfer make file storage services a logical choice for modern business requirements. However, as companies incorporate more and more cloud file/object storage services into their cloud-native applications, it also creates a new attack vector.

Since many applications integrate AWS S3 into their architectures for file record requirements, organizations are concerned that uploaded files could contain malicious content and disrupt downstream workflows and business processes throughout the organization.

To ensure that all the files are scanned and, if necessary, quarantined, security practitioners need cloud-native solutions that are purposely designed and deployed for object storage services. These solutions also require low maintenance costs to operate and should add minimal impact to the application development life cycle.

Part of ensuring that your applications can properly secure data is making sure that objects in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets are encrypted. That way, even if a cybercriminal collects the data, they won’t be able to do much of anything with it.

Of course, you could start building your own file-scanning security systems from scratch with the best of intentions. Still, it may become difficult and expensive for a team to operate over time, leading to narrow functionality and delivering limited ease-of-use. Beyond that, you’d probably end up relying on outdated open-source malware lists.

Elevate Security with Cloud-Native File Protection

Trend Micro Cloud One™ – File Storage Security was developed in concert with world-class threat researchers to deliver object storage security as files are uploaded into your cloud storage. File Storage Security helps ensure that your Amazon S3 buckets are free from malware by deploying cloud-native security that can be integrated into your custom Amazon S3 workflows.