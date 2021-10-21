Start Early and Secure Containers Across Their Lifecycle

Containers and Kubernetes have revolutionized many aspects of developing, deploying and scaling applications and infrastructure. Containerized architectures enable developers to focus on what they do best: developing applications.

These architectures lessen the burden on developers by eliminating the task of incorporating details about the runtime environment. Containerized solutions allow the developer to build once and run anywhere. The developer does not have to adapt applications to run on Azure, AWS, on-premises or any combination of possible environments.

At the same time, security challenges for the solutions themselves have not gone away. While containerized architectures remove many environmental details from developers’ responsibilities and allow freedom of choice in cloud platforms, they can complicate security by creating a broader attack surface.

When you use a cloud platform, you rely on their infrastructure being secure. However, you still need to address additional vulnerabilities from oversights in developing and deploying your containers and applications. You are still responsible for what you put in place and configure in the cloud.

To mitigate this, you must be aware of and address security concerns at each step in the container lifecycle. Addressing each of these four areas helps guard your containers against attack.

Admission Controller Security

An admission controller reviews requests to the Kubernetes API server. This takes place after a request has been authenticated and authorized but before an object is allowed to persist. The Kubernetes admission controller governs how the cluster is configured and used.

Admission controllers address questions such as:

Is a pod requesting a “reasonable” number of resources?

Are the images used to create microservice pods secure?

Are deployment priorities being followed?

Which privileges are granted to which deployments? Do they adhere to principles such as the least privilege to do the job?

You can configure the admissions controller to stop deployments from being exercised. Loosely set policies can cause vulnerabilities, and the admissions controller allows you to detect vulnerabilities and create and enforce policies to run only compliant containers.

Image Layer and Registry Scanning

Containerized solutions are easy to deploy to various environments and situations. But with a containerized solution, any vulnerability packaged inside the container image is exploitable across all running instances. Scanning and detecting policy violations or malware within your existing containers should be a significant part of your security operations.