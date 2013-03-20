Why Should I Get My Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK)? Or Train to be a CCSK Trainer?

“The CSA, in providing a set of goals through the CCSK, is challenging security practitioners to become the cloud thought-leaders we need today and tomorrow to ensure safe and secure cloud environments. In developing the CCSK, CSA is 'setting the bar' for security professionals and providing business executives a means to gauge the opinions and rhetoric associated with security in the cloud.” – Jerry Archer, CSO, Sallie Mae

Cloud computing is being aggressively adopted as businesses seek to reduce costs and improve agility. One of the critical needs of this emerging industry is to provide training and certification of professionals to assure that cloud computing is implemented responsibly, and with the appropriate security controls. If your organization is adopting cloud at any level, or you’re considering advancing your career with a forward-thinking company looking to leverage the cloud, one of the best ways to demonstrate your understanding is by getting your CCSK.

The Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) provides evidence that an individual has successfully completed an examination covering the key concepts of the CSA guidance (Security Guidance for Critical Areas of Focus in Cloud Computing), and the ENISA white paper 'Cloud Computing: Benefits, Risks and Recommendations for Information Security'. Passing this certification tells the world you know your stuff when it comes to this emerging area of demand.

To help individuals pass the exam, the CSA is working with training partners worldwide to offer classes both on the exam materials, as well as hands-on exercises, and a Train the Trainer offering, for those looking to become certified instructors. We have some really dynamic, hilarious trainers leading our upcoming sessions; we look forward to seeing you at one soon.

EMEA Training:

Three Days (including Train the Trainer) in Reading, UK, April 8–10, 2013.

APAC Training:

Three Days (including Train the Trainer) in Singapore, May 13, 14 and 17, 2013.

Here is the description of each of the three days of training:

Day 1: There is a lot of hype and uncertainty around cloud security, but this class will slice through the hyperbole and provide students with the practical knowledge they need to understand the real cloud security issues and solutions. The Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) – Basic class provides a comprehensive one-day review of cloud security fundamentals and prepares you to take the Cloud Security Alliance CCSK certification exam. Starting with a detailed description of cloud computing, the course covers all major domains in the latest Guidance document from the Cloud Security Alliance, and the recommendations from the European Network and Information Security Agency (ENISA). The Basic class is geared toward security professionals, but is also useful for anyone looking to expand their knowledge of cloud security. (We recommend attendees have at least a basic understanding of security fundamentals, such as firewalls, secure development, encryption, and identity management).

Day 2: The CCSK-Plus class builds upon the CCSK Basic class with expanded material and extensive hands-on activities with a second day of training. The Plus class (on the second day) enhances the classroom instruction with real world cloud security labs! Students will learn to apply their knowledge as they perform a series of exercises, as they complete a scenario bringing a fictional organization securely into the cloud. This second day of training includes additional lecture, although students will spend most of their time assessing, building, and securing a cloud infrastructure during the exercises. Activities include creating and securing private clouds and public cloud instances, as well as encryption, applications, identity management, and much more.

Day 3: The CCSK Instructor workshop adds a third day to train prospective trainers. More detail about how to teach the course will be presented, as well as a detailed look into the hands-on labs, and an opportunity for all trainers to present a portion of the course.

