Top Ten: Things Learned From the 2019 (ISC)2 Workforce Study

This week saw the release of the latest Cybersecurity Workforce Study from (ISC)2, an annual report which breaks down the reality of the skills shortage in the cybersecurity industry.

The main finding from the 2019 report is that the size of the cybersecurity skills gap is now 4.07 million, indicating a necessary cybersecurity workforce increase of 145% globally. The findings were based on online survey data from 3237 individuals responsible for cybersecurity.

Infosecurity has studied the report and listed the top 10 takeaways from the research.