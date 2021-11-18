Editorial: Rock 'N' Roll Star (Q4 2021 Issue)

Recently, when I’ve written features for Infosecurity, I’ve found myself desperate to digress from the third-person tense and indulge in sharing my thoughts on the subject at hand. Of course, one of the benefits of being the editor is getting to handpick my own articles, so it is no wonder I find myself utterly immersed in each feature I write. I pick issues that I believe really matter and topics that I’m curious and passionate about. Another perk is having page seven to indulge my personal musings on said topics.

This Q4 issue’s cover story is no exception. When I chose to write about the rise of the ‘infosec celeb,’ I had no idea it would inspire such an outpouring from industry. Dozens rushed to share their thoughts, often expressing condemnation of the term, while others were keen to name drop those they consider infosec ‘rock stars.’ Notably, almost everyone had an (overwhelmingly negative) opinion on the role of social media and the explosion of infosec notoriety.

When I posted on Twitter about this upcoming feature, I had a flood of messages on the topic; interestingly, many were from people who, if I did believe in the phenomenon of ‘infosec celebrity’ myself, I would classify as such. Even more remarkably, many of these ‘infosec celebs’ were getting in touch to denounce the concept entirely.

My personal take on the topic is definitely a shade of gray. I believe that role models are exceptionally important in all walks of life, and that’s undoubtedly true of industries plagued by a severe skills gap. It’s vital that those looking to enter the sector, those on the first rung of their career ladder and even those seasoned professionals looking to evolve into a new role or discipline have people to look up to.

There’s a difference between role model and celebrity, though, and perhaps this is where our beloved industry is going wrong. The Oxford Dictionary defines a role model as “a person that people admire and try to copy.” Admittedly, this could quite easily also be the definition of celebrity in 2021. However, according to The Oxford Dictionary, the official definition of celebrity is “a famous person.”