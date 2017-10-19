Parting Shots: The Story of GDPR in 2017

As we bring our fourth and final 2017 issue of Infosecurity Magazine to a close I, as always, have the privilege of rounding things off with a final thought.

Looking back over this issue, it’s clear we have explored some truly fascinating and important topics in the information security landscape. All make for great reads and raise some thought-provoking points, but there’s one more that I’d like to touch upon before we sign off for the year, which is that old ‘elephant in the room’ for most organizations: the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

For a long time now we’ve known that this evolution of the Data Protection Act was coming, but 2017 will be remembered as the year that the realities of what GDPR ‘might’ bring with it really started to hit home.

That said, it has been a pretty mixed bag in terms of how well companies have reacted over the last 12 months. Research by Trend Micro found that 73% of 1000 IT decision makers were unaware of the extent of fines that could be levied for GDPR non-compliance; Imperva’s survey revealed that a fifth of companies are yet to hire a data protection officer (something the new regulation stipulates is a must for companies of a certain size); AlienVault quizzed over 900 attendees at Infosecurity Europe 2017 and discovered that almost half felt GDPR is stifling innovation in the cybersecurity industry and Netspoke claimed that the majority of cloud services used by organizations don’t meet GDPR requirements – and those really are just a few of a plethora of examples. You’ll notice I haven’t even mentioned the word Brexit.

The reality is, the majority of companies were behind the curve when it came to preparing for GDPR this year and therefore most are not where they should be by now. Granted, it’s probably unrealistic for any company to be 100% GDPR compliant by May 2018, but just how prepared most companies actually are causes real concern. Half of those polled in the AlienVault survey mentioned above believe that GDPR could cause people to try and cover up data breaches!