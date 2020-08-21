Interview: Adam Enterkin, SVP, EMEA, BlackBerry

In the modern enterprise landscape, organizations have a vast array of different technologies, products and services at their fingertips, all offering varying capabilities and functions to serve practically every aspect or function of a business. Information security is no exception; in fact, research released in 2019 estimated that the average organization uses 57 separate security tools.

Having X number of solutions to protect X different entry points may sound great in theory, however, it also has the potential to create significant vulnerabilities. For example, implementing various different security products and platforms can lead to confusion and uncertainties regarding the boundaries between where one product’s coverage ends and the next begins. That blurring of the lines can lead to ‘security blindspots’ that put organizations at risk, whilst patchworks of different security technologies and processes also put strain on a company’s ability to fully control its data security management.

It is for that very reason that Adam Enterkin, senior vice-president of EMEA enterprise sales at BlackBerry, believes that the number of security vendors companies are using is spiraling out of control and advocates for a more unified approach to cybersecurity that eradicates potential ‘patchwork’ security vulnerabilities.

Infosecurity recently spoke to Enterkin to learn more.

What is the current landscape of ‘patchwork’ security blind spots?

IT admins and end users are stressed. With an increasingly chaotic landscape of cyber-threats, keeping track of all enterprise endpoints and protecting them is exponentially tricky. A culmination of trends is fueling this chaos – mobile security, the IoT boom, geopolitical tensions, confusing internet governance; the list goes on.

Those using multiple security vendors for different capabilities are finding that, not only is the upkeep of such ‘patchwork’ security incredibly complex, but it’s also exhausting. Cybersecurity and endpoint chaos are putting organizations at risk while cutting into employee productivity and increasing IT costs.

By creating a system that’s cobbled together from mismatched products, security teams don’t have the benefits of automatic updates and integrations which would ensure full coverage of every endpoint. This creates blind spots – teams have no idea if a new threat is accounted for. They must then check that their list of cyber-solutions covers it. It’s manual work. Research from EY shows that security teams are exhausted by this, and are searching desperately for a reliable solution.