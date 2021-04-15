Earlier this month, cybersecurity firm Reliaquest announced the appointment of a new member of staff, in a move which its CEO Brian Murphy said “will allow us to take our performance to an even higher level.”

This wasn’t the typical appointment news that we see in the cybersecurity industry though, with the individual involved coming from a very different background to those who generally work in the sector. That’s not to say the news wasn’t high profile though – the name of Derin McMains will be familiar to baseball fans who followed the sport during the noughties, playing for the San Francisco Giants' minor league side for six seasons between 2001-2008.

However, it’s McMains subsequent work in performance psychology that set him on the path to this new calling as director of mental conditioning at ReliaQuest, where he is tasked with establishing a high performance mindset throughout the organization.

Discussing his appointment with Infosecurity, McMains explained that he first became aware of the importance of psychology towards the end of his playing career, when injuries meant his “perspective had changed” and fear stopped him from enjoying the sport as much as he used to. Prior to that, he admitted that “I never thought about how our mindset impacted performance.”

After moving into professional coaching at the Giants following retirement as a player, McMains noticed that while all squad members looked exceptional in training, “there would be quite a difference in performance” between different players when it came to matches. This anomaly led him to studying for a Masters in Sports Psychology, initially with the aim of improving his coaching capabilities. He quickly became hooked, leading him down a whole new career path. He explained that he became fascinated with studying the top performing people and understanding “who are the outliers for good reasons: what are some of the ways they see the world, what’s their perspective, what are the specific coping strategies and what are the specific mantras to help them get into the right headspace to perform at a high level?”

After a number of years and different positions working primarily with sports teams on their mental conditioning, how did he end up making the move into cybersecurity?

One factor is the growing importance of the industry and its mission. McMains explained that he was inspired to work in the sector during conversations he held with Brian Murphy for around 18 months prior to taking up the permanent position at ReliaQuest. “For our generation, cybersecurity threats are probably the greatest issue we need to solve,” he said.