Interview: Mijo Soldin, Director Operator Strategy and Partnerships, Infobip

Identity fraud has risen significantly over recent years, with scammers exploiting the growing amount of personal information available on digital platforms in order to obtain goods or services in the name of their victim. The relevant information can be gathered in a variety of ways, ranging from breaches of customer databases to simply analyzing social media profiles. A particularly sophisticated method that has emerged is known as SIM swapping, whereby criminals trick their way into gaining access to the victim’s SIM card, enabling them to receive their calls and SMS messages, leading to devastating consequences such as account takeovers. Just last week it was revealed that British law enforcers arrested eight men on suspicion of running a SIM swapping ring targeting US celebrities and sports stars.

To find out more about how this scam works, and what more telephone providers and individuals can do to combat it, Infosecurity spoke to Mijo Soldin, director operator strategy and partnerships at IT and telecommunications firm Infobip.

What is SIM swapping and why does it pose such a security risk to consumers?

There are plenty of reasons why you would swap your SIM. Say you’ve lost your phone or bought a new one – but your old SIM card doesn’t fit. Or maybe your SIM card was damaged, or you found a better deal with a new operator. It’s a perfectly legitimate process, but one which sadly many fraudsters are looking to exploit.

A SIM swap criminal uses confidence tricks and online stalking to impersonate someone like me or you to an operator to gain access to a brand new SIM card controlled by them. Through this, they can intercept phone calls, SMS messages, social network accounts and banking passwords, all the information they need to build a profile of a victim.

In under 30 minutes, fraudsters can use this profile to take over accounts, transfer money to themselves and steal, not only life savings, but potentially your identity.

To what extent has this threat grown and evolved over recent years?

Figures from Action Fraud show the number of people falling victim to this type of scam has rocketed by 400% since 2015, resulting in losses of more than £10m for UK consumers.

It’s a concerning statistic – and companies around the world are lagging when it comes to improving their security measures to counter such threats. Over three-quarters (77%) of enterprises rely solely on usernames and passwords to authenticate mobile users, and as little as 28% of people use phone-based two-factor authentication.

A username and password are the first lines of defense – but they shouldn’t be the only ones. Layering your security will help you better protect your customers, and, if done right, it can also improve their overall experience.

What steps should consumers be taking to protect themselves from SIM swapping?

My concern is that the advice given to consumers to stop them falling victim to SIM swapping isn’t up to scratch. People are often advised to avoid giving away too much information on social media, be cautious with the emails they open and respond to, and to use more complex passwords. While this is always best practice, it doesn’t necessarily prevent SIM swap fraudsters, and people tend to only find out they’re a victim when their phone stops working, or they discover they are unable to access bank and credit card accounts – i.e. when it’s too late.