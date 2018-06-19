Interview: Chris Day, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Cyxtera

It is just over one year since Private equity firms BC Partners and Medina Capital announced the closing of the acquisitions of CenturyLink’s portfolio of data centers and Medina Capital’s security and data analytics portfolio – comprising the security portfolio from Cryptzone, Catbird, Easy Solutions and Brainspace.

This announcement created a new company in May 2017 named Cyxtera Technologies, with a combination of global data centers and hybrid and cloud-ready security products in its arsenal.

One of the executives brought in as part of the new operation was Chris Day, who is the company’s chief cybersecurity officer and general manager of threat management and analytics. Formerly at Terremark and Invincea before their respective acquisitions by Verizon and Sophos, Day explained that the four companies were merged into Cyxtera completely, and he spoke to Infosecurity a few days after the acquisition of Immunity.

Asked what the reception has been to the introduction of this new brand, Day said that “the market reception has been fantastic” and in particular, the data center side of the company were very excited “as the CenturyLink data centers were underperforming,” but Day explained that the addition of technology such as the Appgate technology, originally part of Cryptzone, was being integrated into a number of the data center offerings while the team who were brought in on the data center side “were some really strong operators of people we know going back to the Terremark era.

“A lot of my CISO peers are tired of yet another point product that doesn’t really solve any problems, so this platform message is starting to resonate,” he said. “We say if you come to use the Cyxtera facility you start with a secure data center and a physical network, and work your way up. A lot of people resonated with wanting solutions with integration versus integrating themselves.”

The Appgate technology formed part of the company’s offering for a software defined network (SDN), while Day said that there are a number of customers “who use it to control access to their data center assets” while IaaS services such as AWS and Azure can also utilize the SDN, as the user has an integrated access control “that is very granular and context-based and much more powerful, secure and configurable than your traditional VPN and NAC products.”