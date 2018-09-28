How Do You Secure a Constantly Changing IT Landscape?

Security doesn’t work if all we’re doing is trying to keep pace with an ever-evolving landscape of threats and cyber-attacks – you’ll always be one step behind. Cybersecurity is a hot topic, not just in large enterprise and government organizations, but has now found its way to the kitchen table and is something we all have an opinion on. After all, bad cybersecurity habits affect us all.

Just simply reacting to new threats doesn’t work – but unfortunately this is how many organizations are currently operating. To counteract this, the best approach is to architect security into information technology systems from the start. Easier said than done - but with advanced technologies and new capabilities, provided by cloud and mobile computing, this is now not only feasible but essential too.

In 2016 there were over 4,000 ransomware attacks every single day, and that’s without mentioning the devastating effects of breaches like WannaCry where hospitals were blocked from accessing essential data like patient records. Of course, in reaction, cybersecurity spend has risen (in 2017 to over $86.4 billion) and organizations are adding layers of security over their systems.

The elephant in the room that is still leaving organizations vulnerable to attack is mindset. Outdated systems, no matter how many layers of bubble wrap companies blanket them in, are still outdated.

With breaches occurring at an alarming rate, and on such large scales too, it’s time for organizations to make sure they’re practicing basic cyber hygiene and protecting their crown jewels – mission critical business applications and data.

What is cyber hygiene?

In short, the simple principles every organization with an IT system needs to be aware of, and implementing, on a day-to-day basis. These can be broken down into five core principles. These aren’t new ideas, but sometimes they’re forgotten, and protocols aren’t always updated to keep cyber armor ‘chink-free’: