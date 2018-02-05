Prioritizing Automated Control Assurance for Cyber Hygiene

“Recent and well-publicized cyber-attacks have highlighted that a big part of winning at security is ‘getting the basics right’.”

Quite rightly, many in the security industry wince a bit at sentences like the one above. Why? Because in reality, the foundational security controls that are collectively referred to as ‘cyber hygiene’ are anything but basic to implement well, and anything but easy to get right consistently - especially at enterprise scale.

Ultimately, cyber hygiene is the risk-based implementation of controls that the business runs on (e.g. people, machines, applications, etc) – and the continual maintenance of those controls in line with changes in risk exposure. Ideally this would be based on accurate and current knowledge of a firm’s exposure to vulnerabilities and threats. However, in many firms, the way that risk is assessed means this is not the case.

Risk assessments are often done quarterly (in some cases, yearly), and typically involve manually collating data from lots of different people. Their output represents a point in time snapshot through what is usually a limited cross-section of the business.

This is not only true of assessing risk, but it’s also true of assuring that the controls that should be in place are in place, and that they’re operating as intended. As the head of cyber risk at a US bank told me recently at a conference: “All the marketing hype today is about detecting threats with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. But right now, there is no single place our CISO can go to see ‘What is the status today of the health of all our controls?’ They have to ask 20 people to get that, and wait about 2 weeks for an answer.”

In the last year, four converging trends have led security teams to re-assess how they measure and improve risk exposure, with a particular view to automating the most time-consuming elements of gathering, correlating and analyzing data so they can monitor the performance of their controls continuously, and optimize them when required.