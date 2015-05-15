Interview: Rapid7’s Jen Ellis and Tod Beardsley

The security community brings together a diverse range of people: entrepreneurs, technologists, policy-makers, educators, marketeers and more. Each has their role to play in delivering security’s core ambitions: creating and distributing ever-more secure technology, whilst increasing the security awareness and savviness of users. This, ultimately, will help create a safer environment in which to conduct business and personal affairs using technology.

One meeting I had at RSA Conference this year highlighted in particular that security is a collaborative effort. Rapid7’s Tod Beardsley, engineering manager (also the lead for open-source Metasploit Project), and Jen Ellis, senior director of public affairs, are both advocates for a more secure future. The chance to meet them both at the same time gave me the opportunity to hear how different areas of the industry – the public-facing and technological, respectively – co-operate, and bring together different perspectives.

“There are still a lot of organizations for which security is a terrifying thing,” Ellis believes. Many companies, she says, are still falling into the trap of being primarily reactive, rather than proactive, when it comes to security: “In those organizations that have had a security incident in the past, the level of security maturity is much greater.”

Businesses that are not developing their security readiness are at a distinct disadvantage when that first incident does arrive, Ellis argues. “It takes organizations a really long time to identify breaches; when they do, they often get told by a third party and we see consistently that the single biggest entry point has been compromised credentials.”

Beardsley adds: “You could hire a CISO or even SecOps people who have personally dealt with it and have the scars, but until that organization takes the hit, it’s really hard to go from no known incident to your first incident and actually handle it.”

Investment in security is clearly an important consideration in the age of the mega breach, which means that top-level decision-makers must be engaged by the security discussion, Ellis explains. “The only reason the people at the top of a company pay attention is if they are specifically continuity focused, and they understand the role of security in a big-picture continuity sense. Either that or it’s fear driven, because something terrible happened to them or somebody very immediate to them.”

The pair agree that what happened last year in terms of breaches and vulnerabilities created a general level of concern and awareness at board level. On top of that, governments also started to talk about security more. That brought general counsels and CFOs into the conversation, which is significant given CFOs’ involvement with risk.

A Booming Industry

The consequence of the escalation of security breaches and incidents across all sectors and types of business is that the security industry is “booming”, according to Ellis. But far from being complacent, she argues that now is a crucial time for the industry, in that it needs to evolve to meet the challenges it faces.