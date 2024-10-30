The cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by the increasing complexity of technology and the emergence of new threats. As the world tackles with these challenges, ISACA, a global association of IT and cybersecurity professionals, is at the forefront of addressing these issues. With over 180,000 members worldwide, ISACA plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry. The group is entering its 55th year and has been under the leadership of CEO Erik Prusch since June 2024. Just over a year into his role as CEO, Prusch sat down exclusively with Infosecurity to discuss some of the organization’s recent achievements and spoke on the challenges AI poses to training, the workforce shortage and budgetary pressures placed on cybersecurity professionals.

Infosecurity Magazine: In your first year as CEO what have been some of your biggest achievements with ISACA to date? Erik Prusch: We've done a tremendous amount of work. We're at 228 chapters and 188 countries. Particularly, we now have a Mongolia chapter, a Georgia chapter, and we've got another one in the US state of Florida. What we've been doing is focusing on the areas of opportunity for ISACA and our members. We've got a new strategy, which is all about our members. It's all about what we're delivering to help satisfy some of the gaps in the marketplace. We have also been successful at launching products faster and in a more relevant way than I think we have in a while. IM: You mentioned the launch of new products, especially around AI training and frameworks. What are some of those new products you've been putting the effort behind? EP: We recently launched a couple of new initiatives, one is our digital trust framework. We're bringing this into market after we committed capital to develop these capabilities. There aren't very many good frameworks out there, particularly for businesses of varying sizes. There's a lot more concentration on very large businesses. Frameworks are something that can also be adopted at smaller organizations. We also came out with now seven new training modules relating to AI. This tries to not only satisfy demand for more training in this area but make certain that it's from a source you can rely on. We build quality products we make certain are very strong in terms of technical acumen. The way we train is based on 55 years of experience. These new seven modules are important steps, and they range from AI essentials to governance and policy. They're allowing our members and outsiders to be able to become knowledgeable about the fundamentals of AI and then be able to expand that skill set into much more technical applications of it. We're finding that when AI really came to light at the beginning of this year, there were lots of people adopting it, but not a lot of people knowing how to control it. A lot of people were putting in the rigor, a lot of people having a policy but certainly there’s a disconnect between what people think they understand, and what they do understand and we're trying to narrow that. This means we need to go to the fundamentals and make certain we're building up capability and giving it in bite-sized pieces to improve that understanding. IM: What do you see as the biggest demand for knowledge and learning around AI? EP: The knowledge that needs to be done around AI has to be from a reputable source, and it must be within the domains that you're trying to solve for. When we think about AI and cybersecurity, or policy and governance, those are things that have applicability into the enterprise. If you don't understand the fundamentals of AI, there's no point in talking to you about governance. Anybody can put a policy in, anybody can copy a policy, but can you create a policy that's right for your organization and how you're deploying AI? People can access AI through their phones, they can access it through their home computers. You've got to build awareness; you've got to train everybody on what the fundamentals are. How does AI work? How do large language models work? Most organizations are trying to keep it within the confines, so they're putting instances behind their file wall. I support that 100%, but let’s figure out where the vulnerabilities are. Let's figure out what we should be discouraging and trying to create mechanisms for that. Let's make certain that we're addressing the root of the problem rather than just a symptom of it.

"There's a tremendous amount of money chasing AI and so there's a large money grab that's going on."