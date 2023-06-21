InfosecurityEurope: LastPass CEO Acknowledges Communication Failings During 2022 Breaches

The LastPass breaches in August and November 2022 generated significant coverage, and criticism, of the password manager provider. The incident not only put customer data at risk, but also their many online credentials, the ramifications of which could be devastating.

The firm’s CEO, Karim Toubba, who had only been appointed to the role just a few months earlier in April 2022, found himself thrown into the deep end in leading LastPass’s response to the incident, and the subsequent fallout.

Speaking to Infosecurity Magazine about the incidents during Infosecurity Europe 2023, Toubba has tried to embrace a positive attitude from the situation, remarking that it enabled him to understand the workings of his new company far more quickly than he would otherwise have done.

Additionally, embracing the mantra ‘necessity is the mother of invention,’ Toubba noted that “we have used this opportunity to invest in security – the irony of this is that we’ll be a much stronger and more secure company.”

He is also determined to be transparent about what happened, and what LastPass got wrong, to help enhance security both internally and externally. “I’ve been a part of the security community for 23 years and information sharing is the lifeblood of it,” explained Toubba.

Communication Breakdown

Despite the positives, there’s no getting away from the fact that this was a damaging incident for LastPass and its customers. In particular, the company’s communications have come in for heavy scrutiny.

It started in August 2022, when the firm published a post revealing that “an unauthorized party gained access to portions of the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account.”

However, the company reassured customers that it had “achieved a state of containment” and that there was no evidence that customer data or encrypted password vaults were accessed in the breach. In September 2022, it declared it had found no further evidence of activity from the threat actor, and the unauthorized access was limited to its development system, which is “physically separated” from its production environment.

Things soon changed though when the firm released a notice in November 2022 stating that unauthorized party had gained access to a third-party cloud storage device as a result of the information gained in the original August incident, compromising “certain elements” of its customer data.

The incident was a full blown crisis by December 2022, when LastPass informed users that attackers had accessed both encrypted customer data – usernames, passwords and notes – and unencrypted data, such as the website URLs of customers online accounts. This has put LastPass customers’ credentials at substantial risk, protected only by their master password, which is not stored by the firm.