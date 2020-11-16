The Convergence of Ransomware and Public Relations

Imagine – just like any ordinary workday, you log onto your computer, expecting to be greeted by your lock screen, but instead encounter a message that reads: “YOU’VE BEEN HACKED… EMAIL THIS ADDRESS TO START THE PAYMENT PROCESS FOR A DECRYPTION KEY AND THE SAFE RETURN OF YOUR DATA.”

Does this scenario sound unlikely? Unfortunately, ransomware attacks have ballooned into a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry in recent years, with new attacks occurring daily. In fact, ransomware attacks in Q1 and Q2 of this year increased 148% year over year, according to cybersecurity firm VMware Carbon Black. The financial cost associated with regaining control of systems can be exorbitant; ransomware was estimated to have cost US businesses $7.5 billion in 2019 alone.

Picking back up on our scenario, your IT and information security teams have begun to rebuild the network; and external forensic cyber investigators may have initiated an investigation. The company has chosen not to pay the ransom but may engage with the threat actor to buy time to develop a better understanding of the data or systems impacted. However, out of nowhere, a reporter contacts you, asking for comment on a press release that the cyber-criminals posted about the attack on your company.

Your first thought may be, “cyber-criminals posted a press release – and it was picked up by traditional media? This can’t be real.” The reality is that you now have a multi-faceted public relations crisis on your hands, in addition to the forensic investigation and cybersecurity infrastructure remediation efforts that are underway.

While this scenario may seem unusual, the convergence of ransomware-yielding cyber-criminals and public relations is a new phenomenon in the cyberspace. The practice of ‘naming and shaming’ is now a commonly-used tactic among ransomware gangs, as criminals will post a ‘press release’ of the attack accompanied by proof of the hack such as snippets of stolen data.

This creates a “double extortion”, as cyber=criminals are now holding stolen data while simultaneously publicizing notices of the breach and leaking stolen data, providing themselves with two layers of leverage during negotiations.

Ransomware gangs are no longer infiltrating a company’s network clandestinely. Maze, one of today’s preeminent ransomware groups, issued ‘press releases’ in the high profile breaches of Allied Universal and the City of Pensacola, Florida.

In addition to Maze, DopplePaymer, NetWalker, REvil, and Ragnar Locker have each integrated public relations capability into their playbooks.

Each press release has the potential to garner significant coverage on social media from cybersecurity and breach enthusiasts. In addition, trade and mainstream media often follow cyber enthusiasts to inform their reporting, leading to the potential of larger stories.

Controlling the Narrative and Mitigating Business Impact

Turning back to our scenario, when dealing with a volatile and sophisticated cyber threat actor that yields public relations capabilities, controlling the narrative to mitigate business impact is paramount. To do so, we recommend the following: