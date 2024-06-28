How to Respond Effectively During a Ransomware Attack

Any organization can be targeted by ransomware attackers, regardless of their size, location or industry, meaning preparedness and resilience is critical. The nature of the modern ransomware ecosystem, which involves a multitude of actors and business like practices, means attackers will follow the path of least resistance when choosing their targets. Against this backdrop, Infosecurity joined a Secureworks ransomware simulation event in London to find out more about how businesses can ensure they have a suitable ransomware plan. The event set out a double-extortion ransomware scenario, in which participants were tasked with spearheading the victim organization’s response and strategy as the incident unfolded. Here are five tips we learned from the ransomware simulation that organizations should use when they have been hit by a ransomware incident.

Five Tips for Building a Bulletproof Ransomware Response Plan Make Careful Decisions In the event of a ransomware attack panic and confusion can set in, with business leaders keen for a fast resolution. It is critical that those involved do not let this interfere with decision making. In the ransomware incident scenario set out in the simulation, attackers shut down most of the organization’s servers after infiltrating the network and locked the IT team out of the system. This meant the business could not function, including delivering critical services such as payroll. During the simulation Infosecurity heard a recording of a real-life voice note of a ransomware demand sent to a CEO – this highlighted a typical ‘carrot and stick’ approach used by ransomware attackers, leveraging emotional manipulation techniques. In the voice note, the attackers told the CEO that the attack was “nothing personal” and there was no desire to damage the business. They went on to say that the issue could be resolved “in a day” if a ransom was paid and would even offer a “backdoor defense” to prevent the organization ever being breached again. The attackers then set out the consequences of not paying their demand, including the financial and reputational damage and threatened to publish 100GB of sensitive stolen data online. They also warned the business would be fined under data protection laws for the data breach. At this stage, the cybersecurity leaders should strongly advise the CEO not to rush into accepting the attackers demands and outline the risks of doing so. The first reason is that the attackers should not be taken at their word and time is needed to ascertain the true nature of the damage. This includes understanding how sensitive the stolen data is and what backups are in place and whether systems can be restored in a timely manner. Additionally, while the attackers are likely to provide a decryption key if payment is made, it will be down to the IT team to restore the organization’s systems – a process that could take weeks or even months. It is also highly likely the attackers will retain the stolen data to sell on or even attempt a second extortion in the future, this is the typical double-extortion technique. Security leaders should also highlight potential legal risks of paying a ransom to the threat actors, for example if the group or individuals involved have been sanctioned by the government. Establish the True Nature of the Attack It is vital to buy time to ascertain the veracity of the attackers’ claims. In the voice note, the attackers did not set a specific price from the victim, but instead requested they enter negotiations via a file on a server that had been kept open. This is a typical approach taken by modern ransomware attackers, according to Secureworks’ incident response specialists. In many cases the attackers will not know what type of businesses the victim is until negotiations begin, and require this knowledge work out a realistic figure for the ransom demand. These negotiations provide an opportunity for the victim organization to gain more information on the type of data that has been accessed and to buy time for their own investigations and recovery work to take place.

"Organizations can try and apply pressure on attackers at this stage – demanding evidence is provided of the volume and type data they claim to have"