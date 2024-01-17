75% of Organizations Hit by Ransomware in 2023

Three-quarters (75%) of organizations suffered at least one ransomware attack last year, according to Veeam’s Data Protection Trends Report 2024. The researchers showed that more organizations got hit four or more times in 2023 (26%) than those who said they didn’t experience any ransomware attacks. Speaking during a virtual pre-briefing, Jason Buffington, VP, Market Strategy at Veeam commented: “Statistically ransomware is a when and not an if and it will be worse than you think.” He added that of the 25% of respondents who do not believe they were hit by ransomware last year, some could already be subjected to an attack – they just aren’t aware of it yet. “We know from other research that in many cases the bad actor that has permeated your environment has been lurking around your systems for up to 200 days before they cause damage or ask for a ransom,” Buffington said.

Source: Veeam – Data Protection Trends Report 2024

Cyber-Attacks the Most Common Cause of Outages Cyber-attacks were the cause of technology outages for 40% of the organizations surveyed. Meanwhile, 18% of those asked said cyber-attacked caused the most damaging outages. The Veeam report surveyed 1200 IT leaders and data protection implementers. Dave Russell, VP, Enterprise Strategy at Veeam, noted that unlike other causes of network outages, such as public cloud issues, accidental deletion and natural disasters, cyber-attacks are deliberate, designed to cause huge damage to all or most of your environment. However, Buffington emphasized that the research demonstrated that cyber is far from being the only technology risk organizations have to prepare for. “If you’re focusing all of your technologies and methodologies around cyber, how are you covering when the storage dies, when accidental deletion happens, when fire happens?” asked Buffington. “Ransomware is a disaster but it’s not the only disaster you need to be mindful of,” he added.

Source: Veeam – Data Protection Trends Report 2024