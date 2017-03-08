Name: Tod Beardsley

Job Title: research director, Rapid 7

Bio: Tod Beardsley is research director at Rapid7. He has over 20 years of hands-on security knowledge and experience. He has held IT ops and IT security positions in large footprint organizations such as 3Com, Dell and Westinghouse, as both an offensive and defensive practitioner. Today, Beardsley often speaks at security and developer conferences.

Tell me in one sentence what your job is about

My job is to pursue, promote and protect the social good by securing common technologies that we all rely on for commerce and culture.

What was your route into cybersecurity?

I ran a dial-up bulletin board system in the late '80s that was primarily concerned with distributing hacking materials: issues of Phrack magazine, colored phone box design plans, things like that. I was about 14 when I started that, so I've kind of always been in security, one way or another. I did a little contract work for virus cleanup in high school and my first full-time, professional security jobby-job was at Dell IT when I took it upon myself to get the patch and configuration management of Dell's e-commerce site under control in 2000.

How do you describe penetration testing to somebody who isn't in the industry?

Ever seen the movie Sneakers? It's an excellent period piece about life in early 90s San Francisco, with a really unique soundtrack and an amazing ensemble cast. Also, it's about penetration testing; the characters have a small business where they're hired to break into banks, steal money, then promptly return it with a report on how they did it. That's pretty much penetration testing in a nutshell. Also, sometimes you have to fight Ben Kingsley.

If you could work with any client on any project, who and what would it be?

I still believe that it's possible to have a reasonably secure mobile handset that costs less than $100, is useable for four years, and is available to literally anyone in the world. Any organization that's working on narrowing the global digital divide, I'm down with.

What's the best thing about your job?

I get to work with a lot of remarkably intelligent, clever, fun and interesting people, all over the world, on a daily basis. Since I work in security, most of these people are themselves at least little bit subversive and are therefore fascinating to interact with.

What's the worst?

I'm occasionally depressed that everything is broken, all the time. But, then I get over it and get to work fixing what I can.