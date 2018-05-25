Oktane18: Interview: Elias Oxendine, Global Director, IT Security, Brown Forman

At the Oktane18 conference in Las Vegas, Eleanor Dallaway met Brown Forman’s global director of IT security, Elias Oxendine, to talk all things threats, challenges and choosing security products in an industry filled with snake-oil

Brown Forman is a global operation with more than 25 spirits and wines brands in its portfolio. When you joined the company in 2015, what was your first role?

We had just finished a phishing exercise and I could see we had work to do. Our door was wide open. We did not have two-authentication at play. So we entered into discussions with Okta and deployed its tools and services.

At Oktane18 there has been a lot of discussion around the elimination of passwords. What are your thoughts on that?

Users are not a fan of passwords. you can see that based on the ones they use and the fact that they write them down. It’s all about two-factor for us and once we have rolled it out for the virtual private network, I am thinking about relaxing our password policy. Okta’s announcement today about possibly removing the password by using threat intelligence is huge. It’s a game changer.

One of the things I want to do at Brown Forman is change the image of IT and show people we’re the good guys by removing friction.

What are the biggest challenges facing you as global director of IT security?

Identity is my greatest challenge. Identity is the key to the kingdom if people can gain credential access. The threat landscape changes all the time and we need to make smart security decisions to reflect those changes. Security awareness was a real big challenge and huge area of focus for us. Hackers are good so our users need to be educated. Finally, I’m still focused on data loss prevention.