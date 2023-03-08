IWD2023 Interview: The Growing Opportunities for Women and Girls in Cybersecurity

It is the need for the spotlight to be shone on inspiring female role models that Infosecurity spoke to Kathleen Hyde, chair, cybersecurity programs/assistant professor at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, ahead of this year’s campaign. Hyde gave insights into her experiences working in cybersecurity over the past two decades consulting for small to mid-sized businesses, and discussed trends she is seeing around women and girls in the talent pipeline from her position in the higher education sector.

One of the key tenets of this year’s International Women’s Day is improving equality for women in tech, including cybersecurity. The official campaign highlights the importance of visible diverse role models in inspiring women and girls to study and pursue a career in the sector, noting that “girls who only interact with male STEM educators reinforce their negative stereotype that they don’t belong in STEM.”

Infosecurity Magazine: What inspired you to pursue a career in cybersecurity? Was a lack of female role models and representation in the field a challenge for you while studying to enter the sector?

Kathleen Hyde: My adventure in cybersecurity – and yes, that's what it's been – happened by chance. I started in IT and it became a necessity, as threats and attacks became more prevalent, for me to move into a cybersecurity role, providing security solutions directly to clients and supporting organizations with their security initiatives and projects. I actively began to pursue a career in cybersecurity when I realized I could use my knowledge of information systems and varied skill sets in new, different and exciting ways that challenged me.

While many cybersecurity positions are specialized, when I started my career, it wasn't uncommon to be reviewing log files in the morning, designing security architecture in the afternoon, and authoring policies in the evening. As much as I loved the work, when I entered the field a lack of female role models was an issue.

In the first conference that I attended in person there were few women in the conference sessions, although it was apparent by the participation levels on the panels at the conference that the effort to make the cybersecurity industry more diverse was underway. For me, this lack of role models and mentors probably wasn't as problematic as it could have been had I not experienced the same issue when I began my career in IT. There have been many times that I've been the only female in the room.

IM: Do you feel that you experienced any additional barriers while navigating your career in the industry due to your gender? If so, how did you adapt/react to these challenges?

KH: I'd love to be able to say that my gender has never been a factor in my ability to advance in my career, but I can't. In a way, it's been a blessing and a curse. What I have found is that with the desire for the industry to become more diverse, doors have been opened for me that likely wouldn't have been otherwise.

On the other hand, because organizations want to be viewed as embracing diversity, there's a desire to include women in initiatives simply for the sake of including those who are female-identifying. It's difficult to navigate when you think that an opportunity is an open door and instead you find out that you've been invited to the table because diversity is good for business. It's also disheartening when your voice is not heard or you don't receive an invitation and you're ‘the’ person – because of your unique experiences – who can speak to a particular topic or issue.

Staying the course can be difficult. It's absolutely necessary to develop a thick skin and have a strong support network. I've had to do both. For me, the thick skin acts as insulation so the challenges posed by being a woman in cybersecurity don't become distractions from your work, your career goals, or both. Having a strong support network, inside and outside industry, is also essential. There will be times when you need to ask questions or check your perceptions, solicit advice or vent after a bad day at the office. Having allies and champions can go a long way!

IM: How have the experiences for women working in cybersecurity changed since you started working in the industry?

KH: They have changed dramatically. First, there are many more women working in senior level roles in industry today than there were when I first started my career in cyber. What does that mean? There are more role models – there weren't many when I started this journey – for me and the young women who aspire to be cybersecurity professionals. Second, there are more women in general in cybersecurity, which means women applying for positions in the sector may find it a little easier to break into the field.