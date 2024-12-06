Securing your supply chain is now more critical then ever before and while third-parties providers are essential, they pose significant cybersecurity risks to organizations.

Join Infosecurity Magazine as we speak to Dave Stapleton, CISO & VP Security Operations at ProcessUnity.

Dave discusses the pressing issue of third-party risk management (TPRM) and how a data-first approach can revolutionize the process.

Together with Infosecurity Magazine's Beth Maundrill, Dave delves into the challenges organizations face in managing third-party relationships, the limitations of traditional TPRM methods and the potential of risk exchanges to address these issues.

Discover how AI and ML can enhance TPRM, the benefits for both organizations and third-party suppliers, and the key steps to implement a successful TPRM program with a risk exchange.