Profile Interview: Jenai Marinkovic

Farms, goats and cybersecurity are rarely heard in the same sentence, but they all apply to the life and career of Jenai Marinkovic. In this interview, Beth Maundrill finds out more about Jenai’s fascinating life and perspective on cybersecurity...

When you think of a cybersecurity expert, you think Silicon Valley, high-tech campuses, and the bustle of big cities. Not often does your mind wander to a farm in rural California in an ex-gold mining town, surrounded by goats.

“I actually live on a farm and a ranch which I own, and I have hogs and chickens and ducks… and way too many goats,” laughs Jenai, kicking off our call by setting the scene in a way I certainly could not have predicted. “I was yelling at my husband this morning; I was like, ‘we gotta do something about these goats’!”

Having grown up in a steel mill town in Indiana, Jenai’s life journey has taken her through Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley before settling into the farming lifestyle in California.

Landing on a farm forced her to look at cybersecurity in a different way, she says. Queue a story about overengineering a solution to prevent deer from mowing down a field of tomatoes.

“My response to the problem was robots. I started building these little Arduino robots because I figured I can just have them go up and down the fields and kind of scan if they see something weird and send me an alert. It wasn’t the digital that broke on that, but it was because none of my little robots were ruggedized,” she says.

Needless to say, Jenai received some strange looks from neighboring farmers. Plan B was to put up a fence surrounding the tomato field, but that made the entire plot feel like a prison surrounded by huge wire fencing, she explains.

“The long story short of it is I had to rip all of that stuff out and redo it the right way and the right way was for me to sit down, look at who the threat actor was, identify what the asset was that I was trying to protect and then design a security model that facilitates that.”

The moral of the story, Jenai says, is that oftentimes in life we don’t take a step back and design security from the onset.

“That was a very expensive and silly lesson because at the end of the day what I needed was proper fencing and dogs. I absolutely put tech in places where tech wasn’t needed.”

Jenai wasn’t necessarily destined to work in the cybersecurity field, but had a love for science and technology from an early age; as a child she wanted to be a doctor and then at high school she settled on the idea of being a forensic pathologist.

“It didn’t work out that way, so then I went into chemistry and loved it and I also loved biology. For me it was always the hard sciences. Back then it was just a different era, and I didn’t know anyone in tech.”

Journeys Through Industries

Today, Jenai’s curriculum vitae includes time spent at Electronic Arts (EA), in the healthcare industry as an information security manager and as senior director of enterprise security and then IT innovation at DirectTV. Today, she is vCISO at Tiro Security, she is also on the Technology Advisory Board for Beyond a design agency, executive director at GRCIE (GRC for Intelligent Ecosystems), home to the award-winning NextCISO Academy and member of the ISACA Emerging Trends Working Group.

Reflecting on her journey in the biomedical industry she highlighted the switch from working at places like EA and in security consulting to ending up in a highly regulated arena like biomedical development.

The big lesson she says she learned in that field, at a time when security system regulation wasn’t as established as it is today, is to be equipped with the correct vocabulary to communicate security and risk without spreading fear.

“I learned a couple of things. One was another way of communicating; it was the first time I understood security and production lines. The way that you design security for that is very different. The other thing is that we were just on the verge, in 2003/2004, of systems being interconnected in ways that people didn’t understand. That was the era of ‘worms’ that move rapidly through these environments, and the way that you handled the block and tackle in those environments is different. But most importantly, the way you communicate must be in line with that company’s culture. This was a hard lesson to learn.”

This was the launch-pad for Jenai to consider how to build defense frameworks, something that she developed further during her time at DirectTV.

Circling back to the idea of language, Jenai said working for many different companies has taught her that learning how they speak enables you to establish a bond quickly.

“There was one moment where someone else was in a strategy meeting; she had come from large companies and then started talking. I’m not exaggerating, I almost started crying because she was using words that no one else used but that I did use. We were there for hours talking, and it’s almost like when you’re in a different country and you find someone who is from not just the same country but the same neighborhood and immediately there’s a bond.”

Leading in Leadership

Jenai has spent a fair amount of time in leadership roles at various organizations. When entering the biomedical industry, it was the first time she was able to establish her own team and work with some really impressive people.

“It was the first opportunity I had to bring people outside of the world of security into our industry,” she says. “Where I really started to learn management skills was when I went into insurance and biomedical manufacturing with Zenith Insurance Company. I had moved into the director role so that the movement from frontline management into middle management was hard.”

The difficulty came with the move from managing people to managing managers, who themselves are leaders. The way you do that is very different, and when you are a director, it is a much more political role where you have to manage strategy, operations and budgets.

“That is important, and the reason is there’s a lot of people that move into management and leadership positions and security, but they don’t manage the budget and until you manage the budget and an operations capability (either security or the newly burgeoning field of regulatory operations) you will struggle to be an effective CISO. Working in insurance gave me that opportunity,” she explains.

“One of the big things also was it was the first time I got to do converged security – physical security, digital security and crisis management,” she explains. “I was able to manage a guard force across 18 facilities, got to work and design a crisis response plan: the physical security plans as well as digital. There, I really got the chance to say ‘well if I’m managing a true security capability then how do these things all integrate? How do they fully operate?’ I got to experience that at Zenith insurance.”

Another key lesson was in the art of delegation, and the tendency not to delegate when you reach director level, saying she used to believe she could just do tasks faster herself, something many of us in leadership roles have thought on numerous occasions. Jenai reflects on something a mentor had once told her: “You’re better off having someone fail 13 times and finally getting it and then doing it right than you doing it and robbing from them an opportunity for them to learn.”

When she moved on to DirectTV she said she learned how to hone in on how to use the superpower of failure and remove some of the shame that comes with it. This enabled her to understand that the only way you grow is through failure.