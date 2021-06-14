Google's FLoC: Privacy Gone Amok?

Google’s cookie replacement, FLoC, is coming under heavy criticism from privacy experts. So what is the new browser tracking technology, what’s the problem with it and when will it arrive? Kate O’Flaherty investigates Third-party cookies are on their way out. Mozilla’s Firefox ditched them in 2019, and Apple’s Safari stopped using the privacy-invading tracking technology in 2020. Last year, Google announced it would also stop using third-party cookies in its Chrome browser by 2022. Subsequently, Google, which bases its business model on advertising, needed a replacement tracking technology to be able to target users. It is with this in mind that the technology giant is launching Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), which it argues is more private because it groups people with similar browsing patterns into ‘cohorts’, rather than tracking them as individuals. Google says FLoC’s ‘safety in numbers’ approach – a cohort consists of thousands of people – effectively blends Chrome users into a crowd with similar interests. A person’s history doesn’t leave the browser or device, and it’s not shared with anyone. Part of Google’s larger cookie replacement initiative, ‘Privacy Sandbox’, FLoC is starting to roll out as a developer origin trial in Chrome to users in countries including the US. There is currently no set date for launch in the UK. Yet FLoC is coming under heavy criticism from privacy experts, who say it is no better than the technology it replaces. FLoC “just replaces one type of tracking with another,” says Karen Gullo, analyst at privacy organization the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). Toni Vitale, data protection expert and partner at Gateley Legal agrees: “Google would say FLoC provides privacy through some anonymity, but it has a creepy element.” Google Says FLoC is Private, Experts Argue Otherwise Globally, digital advertising spend has exceeded $325bn, representing a massive market that will be impacted once third-party cookies are blocked. It would make sense to assume a large portion of this revenue is made through Google’s Chrome, the biggest browser on the market, with around 70% market share and two billion users.

Google says it has built robust measures into FLoC to remove groups that may be more strongly associated with sensitive topics such as race, sexuality or personal hardships. But organizations such as the EFF argue the use of targeted advertising heightens the risk of exploitation, discrimination and harm. “FLoC uses an unsupervized algorithm to create cohorts, and this creates an opportunity for abuse,” says Kai Koppoe, a Fordham Law student. “Google says it will monitor cohorts and request browsers regroup the individuals if the group correlates too closely with sensitive categories. However, this means that Google will need to access sensitive information about users to protect them from discriminatory or harmful practices by advertisers.” At the same time, people are worried that cohorts, while intended to be anonymous, are an easier way for advertisers to re-identify individuals, says Koppoe. “For example, when a user is placed into a cohort and visits a website, the site receives that person’s cohort ID. “However, if that same person then signs on using their Google account or with other identifying information, the advertiser is able to identify the specific user and tie that information to what it has learned from its FLoC. There is an increased risk of sensitive information leaking as cohorts may share the same race, sexual orientation or identity, medical conditions or hardships.” Sean Wright, SME application security lead at Immersive Labs, is also concerned about the implications of Google’s new cookie replacement: “FLoC is being touted as private since your individual data will blend in with the masses. It’s like saying an individual is wearing a police uniform within a police station,” Wright explains. “It will be difficult to individually identify that person. While on the face of it, it sounds great, as you start digging deeper, the cracks start to appear. One of the problems is the sheer volume of data. This can start singling you out from the crowd.” For example, continues Wright: “What if I said the individual was also a woman? That narrows it down. Now what if I told you the color of their hair? What if I told you they had a tattoo on their left wrist? You can see how quickly numerous data points could suddenly be used to narrow down individuals.”

