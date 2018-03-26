How Veterans Are Defending Our Networks

Thanks to the cybersecurity skills gap, Danny Bradbury finds military veterans are serving in a different kind of role

Veterans spent their lives serving a mission of defense. Cybersecurity professionals do the same. Could employing vets be a way to fill the skills gap?

Companies struggling to find cybersecurity skills might be overlooking one of the biggest potential talent pools. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.3% of the US labor force were veterans in 2016. Of those people, 4.3% were unemployed. At the same time, research firm Cybersecurity Ventures claims that there will be 3.5 million unfilled jobs in cybersecurity by 2021.

Those returning from the services are usually in search of jobs. They might just have the character – and perhaps even the specific skills – that private sector cybersecurity teams need.

Lauren Burnell thinks so. Before becoming CISO at information technology and services company PCM-G, she served as a cryptologic warfare officer specializing in cyberspace operations, signals intelligence and electronic warfare. She spent time as a cyber lead at the NSA and drove the Navy’s tactical response during its first named cybersecurity operation.

“What we’re good at doing is understanding an overarching vision and executing it,” she says, describing what those in the services call the commander’s intent. They see the commander’s goal and use their own problem-solving capabilities to achieve it.

Burnell believes that teamwork is another big part of the benefit that veterans bring to the table. “We have learned that we have to completely rely on our team, and we bring that into our environment,” she says, adding that this can be a rare quality in business. “Corporations don’t always leverage and empower their teams as much as they could to get a good result.”

Companies must keep an open mind about employing veterans, says Shelly Stewart. She is the director of Paving Access to Veterans Employment (PAVE), a program created by Paralyzed Veterans of America. Now in its tenth year, the program started out as a targeted vocational rehab program for disabled veterans, but has since flowered into a broader movement to help all veterans find civilian employment.

“There are a lot of stereotypes that are portrayed in the media and movies,” she says. “We must try to debunk the myth that the general population has about individuals who are transitioning out of the military. They are not damaged goods. They are not problems in the workplace. They are able to fully contribute just like everyone else.”

Veterans transition out of the military and into civilian life for many reasons, and at many points, explains Angela Messer, executive vice-president and cyber lead at Booz-Allen Hamilton (BAH). She served as an army officer for six years before returning to a civilian role.

“There are gates at which people in the military have to make decisions about their careers,” she says. “One of those is four to six years, where you have a time in service that you’re required to do, either for university or for your enlistment.”

Those people are in their mid to late twenties. The second wave happens 10 to 12 years in, she adds, when people have reached a certain rank and are deciding whether to go the distance with a 20-year career.

There is also a smaller proportion of people transitioning later in their military careers. “It’s a different type of talent than mid to junior talent,” she explains. “There’s a lot more operational understanding.” These are planners and strategists.