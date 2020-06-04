Point/Counterpoint: Blockchain in Security

Blockchain: A Modern Cybersecurity Essential

After years of being protected by a clearly-defined security perimeter around the corporate network, enterprises now need to operate in a much less well-defined, ‘anytime, anywhere’ IT landscape. The previously strict security perimeter is vanishing in a multitude of connected devices across diverse geographical locations – all while attack vectors are becoming more invasive than ever.

The current cyber-landscape is defined by increasingly targeted attacks, even as it operates in a more distributed space than ever. The SonicWall 2020 Threat Report found that phishing attacks, for example, were down 42% on the previous year, but that’s not necessarily good news. Volume is down but complexity is up and phishing attacks will continue to target valuable Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for financial gain. At the same time, the number of endpoints is constantly increasing, especially given the explosion of the Internet of Things. Cybersecurity systems must be able to adapt to confront a changing threat landscape head-on and Blockchain technology, if implemented correctly, can be a crucial factor in protecting organizations.

It is important to note at this stage that Blockchain technology is not without fault. However, it does not need to be perfect to greatly improve cybersecurity processes. It will form part of a wider picture, a recalibration that democratizes data and emphasizes PKI cryptography over flawed human-centric decision-making.

Blockchain technology is designed so that data is not stored within a central entity. There is never a single, tangible data center, silo or warehouse which a cyber-criminal can target directly. Every single node across a single Blockchain is democratically controlled.

For example, if your car alerts you that you have a punctured tyre, you stop and get it fixed. If your car does not alert you, and you carry on as normal, you remain at risk. This is the same with business security. If you do not know that your system is compromised, how do you know what to change? Take a look at Marriott’s first data breach, for instance. Its system was first infiltrated during 2014, only to be announced to the public four years later. In that time, up to 500 million customer records were leaked. If the perimeter had been protected by a decentralized system of nodes connected in a Blockchain this would not have happened, as the second a hacker attempted to tamper with the data, the system would have analyzed each and every block, identifying any outliers and excluding them from the chain.

When external interfaces of the Blockchain, especially for the authentic inserting or reading of data, are secured, data is protected across the whole transactional route.

Despite the rapid advancement of technology, human error has and will continue to be a fundamental stumbling block in the fight against cybercrime. Educating the workforce can only go so far, as a single misjudgment is capable of giving cyber-criminals access to an enterprise’s entire repository of PII and other valuable data.

With Blockchain, devices and users are authenticated by businesses without the need for login details. Authentication becomes essentially ‘human error-proof.’ Decision making is in-built and managed at the edge, with PKI securing devices and users and lifting the weight of human oversight.

Every single transaction across a Blockchain is time-stamped and identifiable. From a cybersecurity perspective, this provides organizations with an extra level of reassurance that the data is authentic and has not been tampered with. Offering confirmation that the data within a Blockchain has followed a correct path and has not been tampered with externally ensures the data’s integrity throughout the transaction, effectively confirming that the data can be trusted.

Blockchain is still in its relative youth. We are only just breaking the surface of what can be achieved with this technology. In a sense, it is designed for the very era that we are now entering, the era of boundless computing. A multitude of devices can be secured by Blockchain PKI, distributed enterprise networks can be secured at the edge, organizations can tackle the persistent challenge of human error and the challenge of remote working, and decentralization ensures tampered with systems are discovered and intruders stopped.

Blockchain has already proved to have a definitive voice in how organizations protect data. Blockchain implementations are not yet the status quo in cybersecurity strategies, but the advantages it offers guarantee that it will soon earn its place. As we continue our shift away from manual, and therefore error-prone, processes towards a more automated, democratic model, Blockchain will become a fundamental pillar that upholds data and enterprise security.