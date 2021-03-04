Securing Cloud Environments in Modern Organizations

As the pandemic has forced much of the global workforce to continue business with employees working from home, the importance of cloud security has taken center stage. To respond to the growing need for remote work, businesses have quickly adapted their IT operations to this new normal – so much so that a recent study by Flexera indicates that cloud security spending will increase by more than 47% in 2021. However, this abrupt shift in strategy has created a rush that sometimes overlooks security, and a perfect opportunity for cyber-criminals, who are also adapting and shifting their methods accordingly.

As working from home is now the new normal, there are a few unique challenges and specific threats that security teams should be acutely aware of as organizations continue to move further into the cloud. Some of the top challenges associated with cloud are tied to complexity and having the right policies in place to ensure security across hybrid multi-cloud environments. As cloud operations can create a more disparate IT landscape, security must develop a deeper understanding of the cloud’s shared responsibility model, reckoning with mutual accountability between the organization and its cloud providers, and how those are delegated in the different service layers offered by cloud providers. A recent survey from IBM Institute for Business Value found that organizations rely heavily on cloud providers to own security in the cloud, despite the fact that configuration issues – which are controlled by cloud users – are most often to blame for data breaches. In other words, if not managed properly, a shared responsibility concept can cause security to fall between the cracks and further increase risk.

With all of this in mind, how do we improve cloud security? The following are recommendations for basics to strengthen cybersecurity posture in the cloud.

Adopt a Unified Strategy

Designate clear policies and responsibilities for existing cloud resources as well as for the acquisition of new cloud resources. Incorporate cloud-specific security into your existing information security program, penetration testing, incident response and disaster recovery plans for assets, workloads and data.

It’s All About IAM

The cloud is a place where human and non-human users work together simultaneously. The access that these users have to resources and data, as well as what they can do once they access them, has to be meticulously managed by policies to reduce risk.

Automate Security Processes

Implement security automation in your system to improve your detection and response capabilities, rather than relying on manual reaction to events. Automating security can begin with creating an immutable infrastructure, automating IAM policies per user types and automating deployment and deployment monitoring, just to name a few.

Have the Right Tools

Ensure tools for security monitoring, visibility and response are effective across all cloud and on-premises resources. Consider shifting to open technologies and standards which allow for greater interoperability between tools.

Use Proactive Simulations

Rehearse for various attack scenarios that can affect both the traditional infrastructure and the assets running in the cloud, including storage and backups, to identify where blind spots may exist. Attackers nowadays are looking for ways to get to the most critical data and are likely to attempt to compromise both in their operations.

Improving cloud security for the new normal is possible, but we have to beat criminals to the punch and adapt our defenses for a new perimeter that’s more based on identities and access than ever before.