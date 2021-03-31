WorldBackupDay: Pandemic Has Emphasized the Need for Backups

Having a contingency plan in place in case things go wrong is a sensible approach in most areas of life. It is becoming increasingly apparent that this principle should also apply to the digital collection and storage of data, which has risen substantially over recent years. Yet a significant number of organizations still do not have a data backup strategy in the event of cyber-attacks, to ensure their critical information is not lost forever. Andy Collins, head of security at Node4, said: “The cognitive bias of the human brain can lead to a false sense of security around prevention strategies and a lack of focus on backup and recovery. From overconfidence bias to loss aversion, humans are innately more likely to focus on avoiding negative outcomes – prioritizing prevention over backup and recovery provision.”

It is fair to say this year’s World Backup Day, held on March 31, takes on extra significance. This is not just because it is the 10th anniversary of this global campaign to educate people on the importance of backing up their digital documents as reliance on technology grows. It also comes around a year since countries throughout the world were plunged into lockdown restrictions in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, leading to a shift to home working and a much greater reliance on the internet for everyday services.

These trends have led to a vast increase in the data held by organizations, much of which may not be adequately secure. John Day, sales engineering leader, UK&I and Nordics at Commvault, said: “Businesses are experiencing the data explosion impact of remote working, and the data sprawl that this has brought to their environments. This, coupled with the knee jerk reactions that businesses were forced to undertake to tackle a world hit by the pandemic, has taken its toll. The acceleration of collaboration technology, cloud adoption and SaaS offerings with elasticity is top of mind, and due to the uncertain times, meant that organizations were forced to act first and revise later. This approach was necessary for businesses to minimize the impact, and in some cases, was needed for survival, but this has left a wake of fragmented data and dispersed technologies that need to be protected for compliance as well as business continuity.”

The shift has also expanded the attack landscape and cyber-criminals have taken full advantage, meaning organizations are facing more threats than ever before. Collins noted: “The 10-year anniversary of World Backup Day marks a significant turning point in the evolution of data security. We’ve seen some of the most sophisticated global cyber-attacks uncovered over the last year and several high-profile data breaches have already hit the headlines in 2021.”

While prevention should of course remain a key focus in this environment, there will always be a chance that a breach will occur. When this happens, “the financial, reputational and legal damage associated with data loss can be catastrophic,” outlined Gil Levonai, SVP product at Zerto.