WorldBackupDay: 5 Backup Tips to Retain Critical Data Following a Ransomware Attack

The phrase “data is the new oil” offers a dramatic yet apt description of the importance of information flows to modern businesses in an increasingly digitized world. Sadly, cyber-criminals are highly aware of this fact, leading to surging cases of data breaches in the past few years.

Additionally, the evolution in ransomware attacks, which exploded in volume in 2021, has exacerbated the risk to organizations’ data. While traditional ransomware attacks focused on locking down systems and data until a ransom was paid, modern ‘multi-extortion’ approaches also encompass the threat of releasing accessed data. This point is echoed by Jeff Costlow, CISO at ExtraHop: “Today’s ransomware has become an advanced threat with the hat-trick of exfiltration, encryption and software exploitation. It used to be that the sole endgame of ransomware was encryption. Deploy the ransomware, encrypt the files and demand payment in exchange for the keys. Today, ransomware criminals have introduced payment incentives at multiple steps in the kill chain, from exfiltration of data to software exploitation.”

Given this threat landscape, it is vital that organizations establish contingency plans to prevent the loss of critical data in the event of a successful cyber-attack. Backups may feel like an aging concept to some, but their role in an organization’s security architecture is arguably more important than ever. Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, noted: “With backups, organizations can avoid having to pay hefty ransom payments and bring their organizations back online. While it may not help with stolen data, it will ensure business operations resume.”

This is why the annual World Backup Day campaign on March 31 is taking on increasing relevance, sending a timely reminder of the need for backups and best practices surrounding implementation. ExtraHop’s Costlow added: “This World Backup Day should be a call for all organizations to examine how their backup and recovery plan weaves into their overall security strategy to ensure they are protected in the event of a ransomware attack.”

Here are five best practice tips around the use of backups to help ensure critical data can be restored and business operations will resume promptly following a cyber-attack:

1) Identify Your Organization’s Critical Data

The sheer volume of data processed by modern organizations means it is impractical to attempt to backup all information they hold. “Data is growing at a rapid, exponential pace, so much so that some businesses can’t afford to protect everything. To reduce a negative impact on revenue and reputation, organizations must make informed decisions about which data systems are essential for running backups,” pointed out Adrian Moir, technology evangelist and principal engineer at Quest.

Such informed decision-making requires careful planning and consideration, falling in line with the organization’s specific needs. KnowBe4’s Malik pointed out the importance of involving records management professionals: “Organizations should involve a records management professional in the process to ensure that only essential data is backed up for the appropriate amount of time in line with a set strategy. Otherwise, blindly backing up all data indefinitely can not only be an extra cost but could also fall foul of some regulatory requirements.”

2) Schedule Regular Backups

With new data constantly being added to systems, and existing data changing frequently, organizations must ensure critical information is backed up regularly. “If you do anything for your cybersecurity in the next few days, make sure all company data is backed up regularly. It won’t take more than a few minutes and could well save you in a crisis,” stressed Jamie Akhtar, CEO and co-founder of CyberSmart.

The frequency of backups will vary for different types of businesses and, again, requires strategic planning to ascertain. Jennifer Froelich, content author at Micron, highlighted the need to consider scheduling: “Choose a regular backup schedule that makes sense for you and your workload to make sure you have continuous data protection. Typically, your personal data needs to be backed up often. If you work on important data every day, then backing it up every day just makes sense. If your data changes less often, a weekly backup may suffice.”