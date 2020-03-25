The Unique Dangers Posed by #COVID19 Phishing Scams

“Criminals will take advantage of any situation and use that situation to meet their ends,” sais Brian Honan, CEO of BH Consulting. This sad reality is becoming increasingly apparent in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic currently engulfing the world. On top of the public health and economic challenges people, businesses and governments are facing, cyber-criminals are finding new ways of using the turbulence and uncertainty to access and steal private information. Phishing scams are, of course, already a common tactic used by cyber-criminals but, in the context of COVID-19, pose an especially major threat to businesses and individuals alike. It is critical that everyone is extra vigilant during this period. Targeting of Individuals That is easier said than done. Clearly, people are fearful, first and foremost, for their health; this fear means individuals are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks than usual. Hagay Katz, vice-president, strategic accounts, cybersecurity at Allot, noted: “Cyber-criminals will take advantage of any event that allows them to get profit from their malicious actions. However, unlike other events that bring a lot of public attention (sports, concerts, etc.), in this case, the cyber-criminals use fear to create a sensation of urgency in the victim to reduce their security awareness.” The sheer number of individuals affected by COVID-19 makes this a rare opportunity for cyber-villains to use phishing scams. Ed Tucker, co-founder of Human Firewall, said: “The beauty here is that COVID-19 is truly global and in the face of almost every human upon the planet. It is the perfect hook for criminals to use, and that is what they want. A hook that is likely to get the most bites; certainly, when we look at volumetric threats of this nature.” Messages purporting to be from official bodies such as governments, healthcare services and the World Health Organization (WHO), have emerged in the last few weeks through emails, texts and other mediums. These include supposedly official updates and advice, with people encouraged to click on links and download attachments. Cyber-criminals have also been playing on people’s sense of decency, including impersonating charities associated with the WHO to request donations in bitcoin currency to help frontline efforts.

“Cyber-criminals use fear to create a sensation of urgency in the victim to reduce their security awareness”

“Cyber-criminals disguise themselves as reliable sources such as ministries of health, centers for public health or important figures in a relevant country. The email states that the attached file contains critical information about coronavirus to create the feeling of urgency in the victim. This lowers the receiver’s guard against potential cyber-threats,” outlined Katz. Phishing emails selling fake treatments for COVID-19 as well as other medical equipment, such as surgical masks, are also an emerging threat. Sophos has observed that there “are limitless quantities of spams pitching expensive guaranteed corona-proof masks, videos on how to construct your bunker and other ‘guides’ to keeping your business or family safe.” As well as tapping into people’s concerns over their health, criminals are devising phishing scams that play on the real economic hardships being faced due to businesses shutting as a result of strict new social distancing measures. Emergency packages put together by governments to help individuals navigate this period is another angle ripe for exploitation. Honan commented: “We’ve seen issues in the UK and elsewhere where emails are sent pretending to be from the revenue service asking people for their details so they can get unemployment benefit or any other relief that the government is offering regarding COVID-19.”

“Cyber-criminals disguise themselves as reliable sources such as ministries of health, centers for public health or important figures in a relevant country”