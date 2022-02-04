Kaspersky Research Sparks Free Speech Debate

With the advent of popular social media sites in the mid-noughties, such as Facebook and Twitter, billions of people worldwide have been given the ability to express their views and debate issues in the public realm, a unique phenomenon in human history. Amid the positives, downsides have emerged. One of these is the so-called digital footprint, the concept that anything an individual posts on these platforms, from inexperienced teenagers to worldly pensioners, will remain on public record for the rest of time. While views change over time and past comments forgotten by those who made them, these posts can still come back to haunt people in the future. Indeed, in recent years, there have been numerous high-profile cases of people having their reputations damaged or even losing their livelihoods due to historic social media posts. A new study and its subsequent coverage on social media by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky on this very topic have generated significant discussion and even annoyance among members of the cybersecurity community, who keep a keen eye on issues pertaining to data and privacy. The controversy related to a survey the vendor carried out with over 8500 people across 11 European countries in the final months of 2021. This asked about internet users’ awareness and attitudes to their online privacy, with the goal of uncovering the level of understanding both of what and how much control people have over what they post online – undoubtedly, an interesting and important topic amid surging internet and social media usage throughout the world. Kaspersky recently created a post on its official Twitter account with an accompanying infographic to highlight some of the findings. This showcased what the study participants considered to be the “top 10 topics shared online that are thought to be the most harmful for future job prospects and relationships.” Worryingly, people considered the expression of opinions about a range of legitimate and arguably widely-held viewpoints to be potentially harmful to their futures. For example, featuring in the top 10 were being pro-abortion (18%), support for protest groups (17%), pro-COVID-vaccine (17%) and being anti-woke (16%). The suggestion that expressing such opinions online could damage future prospects provoked dismay and anger. Regina Bluman, security analyst at Algolia and regular industry commentator (@RegGBlinker), responded: "Just to be very clear, I am pro-abortion, pro-vaccine, I believe #BLM, that policing needs serious reform, and that women should be able to walk alone at night without fearing for their lives. If that hurts my job prospects, I don’t want to work for your company anyway.” Fellow cybersecurity industry stalwart Rik Ferguson, VP of security research at Trend Micro (@rik_ferguson), shared a similar sentiment, tweeting: “Thanks for the advice Kaspersky, I think I’ll just continue to go with following my conscience though #provax #prochoice #BLM.” Now, it is important to emphasize that Kaspersky was merely showcasing their survey findings rather than offering advice. Bluman told Infosecurity: “I want to believe their intentions were good with this research. We have known for a long time that employers can and often do research on potential hires on social media, and some people may not realize what their social media activity signals to employers. I think they were probably trying to highlight that job-seekers may want to be careful with what they share or interact with – and that is an utterly valid warning.”

David Emm, senior security researcher at Kaspersky, emphasized that the findings were related to the perceptions of those surveyed rather than the views of employers when responding to Bluman’s Twitter post. “i wouldn’t disagree. although this is what people surveyed *think* might harm future job prospects, not what employers say will hurt them.” He later reiterated this message to Infosecurity: “The first thing I’d say is that these findings are a reflection of the fears our respondents already have,” noted Emm. He further explained that the findings should not be interpreted as advising people to hide their beliefs on social media but rather for them to be mindful of the potential long-term impact of historic comments in the digital realm. “If I made an off-the-cuff remark to a friend, colleague or stranger a generation ago, it would typically be a ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ comment. What our research underlines is the permanent nature of what we share on social media. I would urge people to be authentic in what they say, within the bounds of what’s legal and with respect for other people’s individual human rights, but to be conscious that there is likely to be a permanent record of what they post.” Impact on Free Speech? However, Bluman and Ferguson informed Infosecurity of their concerns about the way these results were presented and the potentially chilling impact this approach may have on free expression. The first is a lack of context about the people who were surveyed. Bluman highlighted the example of social attitudes to issues like birth control and abortion, which vary significantly across Europe. “It says they surveyed people across 11 European countries – but birth control is still illegal in some European countries! There is a huge disparity in social attitudes across Europe, so to present this as fact without giving readers that insight is irresponsible in the extreme,” she said. Ferguson noted that the age of the individuals surveyed (with 16-21 year-olds representing 50% of those surveyed and 35+ year-olds just 25%) heavily influenced the topics included in the top 10. He therefore questioned how relevant the insights are for society at large. “From reading the study methodology, it becomes clear that these statistics really represent the opinion of ‘people aged 16 and over’ of ‘what they feel are most risky and what they feel the outcome may be.’” He also pointed out that the study’s skew towards younger people makes it safe to assume that those actually in a position to make hiring decisions were underrepresented. This may give viewers a false perception that employers are checking if prospective candidates hold these kinds of opinions, leading to a negative impact on free speech and public discourse. “Rather than encouraging an atmosphere of open debate about difficult subjects, this kind of ‘advice’ achieves nothing other than to push potentially harmful voices and opinions into darker corners where they cannot be challenged or to discourage those with passionately held views about rights to equality and equity from expressing them in public. Neither of these is a good outcome,” said Ferguson.

