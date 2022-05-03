Roundtable: Experts Discuss Current Cyber Threat Trends and Challenges

Current trends and challenges in the cyber-threat landscape were the subject of an engaging roundtable discussion between policymakers and industry stakeholders last week.

The event, ‘Cybersecurity in Public Procurement,’ organized by HP Wolf Security, analyzed the evolving threat landscape and ways organizations can mitigate these dangers. Kicking off the discussion, Dave Prezzano, managing director, HP UK and Ireland, highlighted how cybersecurity has become increasingly important for the UK and US governments. This has been demonstrated by initiatives like President Joe Biden’s executive order, which places new cybersecurity requirements on federal agencies and their software suppliers, and the UK’s wide-ranging national cyber strategy.

Therefore, he believes “both countries are global cybersecurity leaders.” However, “more can be done in public-private partnerships.”

Ian Pratt, global head of security for personal systems at HP, outlined trends HP is observing in the cyber-threat landscape. He noted that while fears about nation-state actors have ramped up, cyber-criminals continue to be behind the vast majority of threats facing organizations. In addition, “the way people are being attacked hasn’t changed much,” with social engineering techniques like phishing continuing to dominate.

Such campaigns are becoming increasingly sophisticated, according to Pratt; for example, HP has observed a growth in automated email phishing attacks. After a user’s emails have been compromised, this technology is able to find conversations between colleagues in their inbox and reply to those with messages containing malicious links and downloads. This trend is particularly worrying as we “can’t expect the user to identify that kind of attack.”

A National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) representative concurred with Pratt’s analysis, stating that there is currently no known specific cyber threat to the UK emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He views the most significant current threats to organizations as coming from cyber-criminals, in particular, ransomware and supply chain attacks, the latter of which is often seen as the most “potent way into organizations.”

The discussion then turned to the cybersecurity of public sector organizations, including procurement practices. Irfan Hemani, deputy director, cyber security at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), observed that geopolitics is becoming an increasingly important component in this, as demonstrated by recent plans by the UK government to restrict the involvement of Chinese tech firm Huawei in the country’s infrastructure due to national security concerns. He also outlined the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) Bill as another way the government is “raising the bar” regarding the security of digital purchases by ensuring internet-connectable devices follow at least the first three ETSI standards.