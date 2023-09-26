Four Ways to Become a More Efficient CISO From Gartner Analysts

The pressures on security leaders have ramped up in recent years, driven by trends like the shift to remote working, the war in Ukraine and the economic instability.

It is therefore vital that CISOs continuously evaluate the way both they and their department operates, seeking to become more efficient with the resources they have in place.

During the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in London, Gartner analysts set out a range of strategies for CISOs to boost effectiveness and efficiency.

1. Minimum Effort for Maximum Gain

Security leaders should adopt a “minimum effective mindset” in every aspect of their role according to VP Analysts at Gartner, Christopher Mixter and Jie Zhang.

They noted that CISOs are typically overworked, with Gartner finding that 73% experienced burnout in the past 12 months. Mixter and Zhang emphasized that there are ways to work more efficiently that can reduce the pressure on CISOs, however they also cautioned against some methods that are popular today.

The current emphasis on quantifying cyber risk has been seen many security leaders as necessary to demonstrate return on investment (ROI) to the board. However, the effort that goes into this analysis doesn’t justify the outcomes, according to Mixter and Zhang.

For example, there are no metrics that can accurately predict the likelihood of an attack and its impact. “You don’t need more sophisticated analysis of cyber risk,” commented Zhang.

Instead, CISOs should work out the minimum amount of information required to show cyber risk, highlighting easy to establish outcome-driven metrics in areas like third party risk engagement.