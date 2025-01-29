How Organizations Can Mitigate Privacy Risks From GenAI

The emergence of powerful language models and their companion chatbot tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude has revolutionized human-computer interaction, but their rapid development has also raised critical concerns about data privacy.

As these models become increasingly sophisticated, the potential for misuse of personal information grows exponentially.

Recently, Manchester-based law firm Barings Law has rallied 15,000 people to sue Google and Microsoft over numerous alleged violations of data misuse relating to their AI models.

The law firm claimed to have found evidence that significant amounts of the data the two tech giants collected were being used in training and developing AI models without proper authorization or consent from users.

This episode is the latest in a flurry of conflicts over data privacy violations by GenAI providers over the past two years.

Matt Cooke, Cybersecurity Strategist for EMEA at Proofpoint, said that AI, and particularly GenAI, has introduced significant data loss risks.

“Inputting confidential information or Personally Identifiable Information (PII) into these models is like handing attackers a loaded weapon, and organizations are understandably worried,” he commented.

Chinese Technology Intensifies Concerns Over Data Protection

With the recent arrival of DeepSeek, a cutting-edge AI model developed in China, these privacy concerns have intensified significantly.

Noyb, the Austria-based European Center for Digital Rights, recently filed complaints against six Chinese companies (AliExpress, Shein, Temu, TikTok, WeChat and Xiaomi) over alleged violations of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The non-profit noted, “Given that China is an authoritarian surveillance state, it is crystal clear that it doesn’t offer the same level of data protection as the EU.”

Noyb, which has criticized US GenAI providers regarding alleged data violations in the past, will likely start investigating DeepSeek over data privacy concerns.