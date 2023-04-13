Reining in the Fraudsters: Policing Scam Websites

Police and law enforcement continue to battle online fraud, which has seen a surge in recent years with scammers exploiting internet use in areas like shopping and dating since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite law enforcement’s efforts and significant progress in cracking down on malicious websites, many individuals that rely on the digital world for vital services remain vulnerable to online scams.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Detective Sergeant Andrew Masterson, Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU)’s Disruptions and Engagement Lead, noted: “There was already a high volume of online crime pre COVID-19, although a surge of users during the pandemic opened an opportunity for criminals to exploit those who would usually purchase items in person.”

This trend has substantially increased opportunities for online scammers. A poll published by the charity Citizens Advice in 2022 found that over three-quarters of UK adults were targeted by online fraudsters, while research in February 2023 by F-Secure showed that around a fifth of Brits have fallen victim to online scammers.

A major component of online scams is the use of fake and counterfeit websites. These use current events, from COVID-19 vaccines to government support schemes, to lure victims.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, organized crime groups involved in areas like drugs and armed robberies, “exponentially” shifted to online fraud, said Neil Sinclair, Formerly National Cyber Lead of Police Digital Security Centre in the UK, speaking during the UK Cyber Week conference in April 2023.

“What they could suddenly do was rake out £15, £100, £250 from people to get a COVID test or password,” he explained. “Hundreds of thousands of people fell for that because they were panicked.”

Sinclair also noted that there has been a marked rise in sites that impersonate well-known brands and websites. This includes sites that allowed users to download interactive maps showing where COVID was spreading.

“John Ruskin University, which was at the center of all this information, their website and mapping was copied hundreds of times by criminals and we were downloading it, thinking that we were doing the right thing,” he told the audience.

Since then, Sinclair said that concerning topical issues, such as the cost-of-living crisis, have been heavily utilized to entice victims to scam websites.

Taking on the Scammers

In response to these ongoing threats, private companies and law enforcement have ramped up efforts to disrupt fraudsters’ activities, including identifying and taking down malicious websites. For example, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, North American domain registration companies took action to combat websites linked to coronavirus-related fraud.

In the UK, the organization responsible for the management and security of the .uk domain name, Nominet, has taken a number of steps to take down and prevent malicious websites from being created in the first place.

Initiatives include the use of tools such as Nominet’s machine learning solution, Domain Watch, which scores the likelihood of a domain being used for phishing based on a range of predefined words or phrases.

An arguably even more crucial component is partnerships, whereby intelligence is used to identify suspicious activity. Nominet works closely with its registrars to try and prevent criminal activity occurring.

Steve Herbert, head of service delivery at Nominet, told Infosecurity: “If a registrar has a high number of suspensions, we’ll feed that information back and engage in a dialogue with them about what might be going wrong and how we can help.”