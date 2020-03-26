The Short-Term Impact of #COVID19 on the Cybersecurity Industry

As we work remotely and isolate ourselves from friends and colleagues as best we can, the impacts of COVID-19 will continue to hit the technology sector in terms of output and innovation. According to analysis released this week from recruitment firm Robert Walters, the UK’s tech industry remains the fastest growing sector in the UK and will maintain resilient as permanent job vacancies in the sector increased by 32.56%, and contract tech roles increased by 48.27% in comparison to the same period last year. Ahsan Iqbal, director of technology at Robert Walters, said that as digital infrastructure becomes the focal point for many internal business discussions, he does not anticipate a cancellation or slowdown in tech projects. “In fact, there will be a revised focus on firms’ digital offering, with particular attention on improving e-comms channels through better CRM systems, upgraded website capabilities, improved security and enhanced accessibility and use of data. “As pressure mounts in the coming weeks and months on IT departments to help support remote working capabilities as well as business continuity plans, firms will look to strengthen their teams with contract staff who have prior experience of in-house systems and will be able to hit the ground running.” Despite this optimism, could it be the case that the cybersecurity sector will be critically hit in the short-term (from now and for the next six months)? Rick Holland, CISO and VP of strategy at Digital Shadows, said: “Historically, cybersecurity is a sector of the economy where spending still occurs even in economic downturns. There are risks to smaller and emerging firms, but sales revenue and the amount of capital raised provides resilience.”

Wim Van Campen, senior director of EMEA Business at Lookout, said that it is “probable that the current disruption will shake-out weaker organizations leaving strong businesses in an even greater market position” and any firm that does not have the funds to perform essential business functions such as marketing, customer-facing services or trial offers will be at a significant disadvantage. Is there a negative outlook for businesses in the cybersecurity industry, despite the optimism of market predictions? Steve Durbin, managing director of the Information Security Forum disagreed, saying that in the short-term, he doubted this would be the case. “If anything, we are seeing a light being shone on the already much talked about skills shortage: it is more likely that businesses will be exposed because they neither have in-house, nor external, access to the necessary skills to deliver their business operations with a remote workforce.” Durbin said he did not see a short-term altering of budgets, but clearly this will come for many organizations as the crisis continues. “It would be an extremely short-sighted business leader who reduced cybersecurity staff at a time when the majority of the workforce is critically dependent on cyber to function.” Etay Maor, CSO at IntSights, added that it is not a matter of the company size, but the value it provides its customers. “Companies will need to grow out of their siloed approach and show their value add in the likes of integration to other products in the security stack and providing professional services,” he said. “Even before the current situation, I heard CISOs talking about consolidation and integration of security offerings – they don’t want analysts sitting in front of eight different product screens and then working on tying the data they analyzed – they want less screens with more capabilities and integrations.”

