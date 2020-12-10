Top Ten: News Stories of 2020

Another year draws to a close as we head into the final few weeks of 2020 and, if this year has been anything, it’s been a period of unprecedented change and challenge unlike anything the majority of us have ever experienced.

The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been stark for practically all sectors, and the information security industry has been no exception.

Whether it’s been the mass move to remote working, the adoption of new technologies and processes, heightened security risks, new attack vectors or restricted sources, the direct effects of the health crisis have more than left their mark on the infosec landscape. At the same time, various other familiar issues such as regulation, education, diversity and hiring have continued to play important roles in the sector throughout 2020.

Amongst that backdrop, Infosecurity has been dedicated to bringing you, our readers, all the very latest insight from the world of information security over the course of the year. Five days a week, our team of writers has scoured a plethora of different sources to quickly and diligently bring you all the very latest news emanating from the information security world.

Here is a list of the top 10 most read Infosecurity news articles of 2020, highlighting the biggest cybersecurity stories to hit the headlines over the last 12 months.