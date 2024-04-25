11% of Cybersecurity Teams Have Zero Women

Just 4% of cybersecurity teams have a majority of women on them, with 11% completely lacking any female representation at all, according to new research by ISC2. The overall global average suggests that 23% of teams are comprised of women. The research by ISC2 on the state of diversity in cybersecurity was gathered from the 2400 women that took part in its ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, just 17% of the total 14,865 people who took part globally.

Source: ISC2

Of the 11% of participants who said there were no women within their security teams, half worked in the US. In terms of job titles, more than half (57%) of women participants hold formal security titles like Security Consultant, Security Analyst and Security Engineer, while 43% hold informal titles (e.g., IT Manager, IT Director, VP IT). Men who participated in the study hold formal security job titles at a higher rate, at 63%. Cybersecurity’s Ethnicity Problem The ISC2 research also explored the average cybersecurity salary in the US by gender and ethnicity. The average global salary of women participants in ISC2's 2023 study was $109,609 compared to $115,003 for the men who participated, a difference of $5,400. These pay disparities grow for US participants of color and the average salary of men of color respondents was $143,610, while the average for women of color respondents was $135,630 – a difference of nearly $8,000.

Source: ISC2