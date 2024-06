Employers should look beyond traditional channels to reach prospective candidates “where they are,” according to new guidance from the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

Written with ISC2, the Recruitment and Retention in Cybersecurity report acknowledges that although the global cybersecurity workforce grew to a record high of 5.5 million people last year, so did the skills shortfall – by 12.6%. In the UK, there’s a shortage of 73,000 workers, up 29% from 2022.

The guidance posits several ways to address this challenge, including by appealing to young talent in gaming centers.

“First, consider where jobs are advertised. Along with traditional job portals, include academic campuses, career and skills development centers, diversity-focused member associations and nonprofits, recruitment fairs, and military bases in your outreach,” the report advised.

“Find young people where they are – social media, tech communities and forums, gaming centers, lobbies or conventions.”

Other advice listed in the report includes:

Hiring based on transferable and non-technical skills, such as critical thinking, problem-solving and risk management

Providing a comprehensive onboarding process, including a buddy system, to help identify challenges and problems and offer support

Offering continuous training and mentoring to ensure both new hires and existing staff are kept abreast of the latest industry trends, tools and best practices

Providing a supportive environment to prevent burnout

Being prepared to offer salary increases to incentivise talent to stay, as new graduates often cycle through roles early in their careers to maximize earnings

“The industry desperately needs guidance on how to improve hiring practices or we’ll lose out to other sectors, which we can’t afford,” said CIISec CEO, Amanda Finch. “But retaining talent is just as important as attracting it, and organizations have to do more to support staff at all levels, equipping them to succeed.”