AI is reshaping the identity fraud landscape, helping cybercriminals deploy more sophisticated fraud schemes than ever, despite a global stagnation in fraud attempts.

The latest of Sumsub’s Identity Fraud Report, published on November 25, 2025, showed that while identity fraud has slightly decreased in 2025, with identity fraud attempts at 2.2% of all analyzed verifications worldwide – compared to 2.6% in 2024 – the most sophisticated of these attempts have jumped 180%.

Sumsub defines “sophisticated fraud” as attacks that combine multiple coordinated techniques such as synthetic identities (sometimes with the use of AI and deepfakes), layered social engineering, device or telemetry tampering and cross-channel manipulation.

Unlike more simple fraud schemes, which rely on a single method, these sophisticated attacks are “far harder to detect and contain,” noted the report.

Sumsub called this trend the “sophistication shift” of identity fraud – “a moment when fraud transitions from high-volume noise to fewer, sharper and more damaging attacks.”

“This matters because stable percentages can create a false sense of security. In reality, every successful fraud attempt now represents greater preparation, higher costs, and longer-term impact for victims and institutions alike,” the report also read.

Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI/ML at Sumsub, said this shift should prompt organizations and citizens to rethink their fraud prevention approaches. “The threat has shifted from quantity to quality, and resilience now depends on how quickly organizations can detect anomalies, analyse behavioural data and adapt their defences to emerging threats in real time.”

This is especially true in Europe, where the report showed that 37% of businesses rely on manual fraud prevention processes.

“The region’s mature digital identity programs and strict regulatory regimes are not reflected in day-to-day digital infrastructure,” the report noted.

Jacob Thompson, VP of Sales at Sumsub, also pointed to a gap between awareness and action.

“Despite greater awareness, the gap between recognition and real-world application remains problematic. Nearly three in five European consumers were victims of fraud in 2025. For now, the most visible shift is not in how much fraud exists, but how efficiently it is executed,” he said.

First and Third-Party Fraud Trends

In the report, Sumsub differentiated between first-part fraud, where the perpetrator is the verified user themselves, and third-party fraud, where external attackers exploit or impersonate victims.

The top first-party fraud type identified in 2025 was synthetic identity use at 21%, followed by chargeback abuse (16%) and application fraud (14%). Deepfake fraud and money mulling – letting someone move stolen money through your bank account – were also high, at 11% each.