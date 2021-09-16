Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Banks Slammed for Low Fraud Reimbursement Rates

The UK’s high street banks have been called out for “shockingly low” reimbursement rates for Authorized Push Payment (APP) fraud.

APP fraud is an increasingly popular type of scam in which the fraudster — posing as a trusted entity such as a family member or business — tricks the victim into transferring money to a bank account under their control. It cost an estimated £479m in 2020.

Until a voluntary banking code of conduct was recently introduced, victims had no course to reclaim funds because they technically initiated the payment.

When the code was rolled out 14 months ago — in combination with pop-up warnings online if payee names and account details don’t match — it was hoped things would change.

However, that doesn’t appear to have been the case, according to consumer rights group Which?.

“Banks found victims at least partly responsible for their losses in 77% of cases assessed in the first 14 months of the code. Two banks found the customer fully liable in more than nine in 10 decisions,” it noted, citing official figures.

“Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) data indicates that banks are getting most of these decisions wrong: 73% of complaints about APP fraud were upheld in favour of consumers in 2020-21.”

Which? argued that scammers have an increasingly formidable array of tools and techniques at their disposal to trick victims into making payments. These include number spoofing, hijacking email accounts via phishing, SIM swap fraud and more.

Banks are taking too long to adjudicate in fraud cases, and their final decisions lack consistency, making reimbursement a “lottery,” the group said.

“The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) is due to make an announcement imminently on how to improve consumer protections against APP fraud – and Which is calling for strong and urgent action from the regulator to ensure that banks do more to protect consumers, and treat victims fairly and consistently,” it concluded.

“Instead of continuing to pursue another version of a code, we believe the right option to address the serious shortcomings of bank transfer scam protections is for the PSR to introduce mandatory consumer protections across all payment providers, including a reimbursement obligation.”

Eset cybersecurity specialist, Jake Moore, argued that consumers must also get more cyber-savvy.

“Scammers often use fear, scarcity or credibility as a way to socially engineering their prey into following simple orders,” he added. “However, people must question the motive at all times and err on the side of caution with any call or text before they move any money or hand over sensitive information.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Blog

Think Your End-of-Life Data is Destroyed? Think Again!

2
Opinion

Rethinking Security When Identity is the Ultimate Attack Surface

3
Opinion

Make or Break: What To Do When Security Solutions Fail

4
News

Household Names Hit with £500K Fine for Spamming Consumers

5
News

Misconfigured APIs Account for Two-Thirds of Cloud Breaches

6
News

Banks Slammed for Low Fraud Reimbursement Rates

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security