BlackBerry Named Magic Quadrant Leader Four Years Running

Research giant Gartner Inc. has named BlackBerry a Magic Quadrant Leader for the forth consecutive year.

The Canadian multinational is one of six vendors to be handed the title in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools report. Other companies to emerge as leaders from the report are Citrix, IBM, Microsoft, VMWare and MobileIron, which were also awarded the title in 2018.

Magic Quadrants are used to determine the relative positions of competing players in the major technology markets through proprietary qualitative data analysis. The result is that companies are placed in one of four categories: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players or Challengers. Vendors that emerge as Leaders have the highest composite scores for their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

In the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, Gartner's main focus was on a unified endpoint management (UEM) solution's ability to coexist with or assist in the migration away from client management tools (CMTs) and processes. This is because of the ongoing migration of PCs from legacy CMTs to UEM that Gartner stated it witnesses in a majority of end-user organizations.

BlackBerry’s UEM solutions have been adopted by leaders in highly regulated industries, including government, healthcare, energy and financial services. The solutions work by using machine learning and predictive analysis to securely enable the internet of things (IoT) with complete endpoint management and policy control for an enterprise fleet of devices and apps.

The company’s latest offering, BlackBerry Intelligent Security, is the first cloud-based solution to harness the power of adaptive security. The tech allows IT teams to alter the security requirements and functionality of enterprise devices and apps based on a user’s real-world behavior and a risk score calculated via a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and spatial data. And all this is achieved without leaving an additional software footprint.