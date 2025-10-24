Blitz Spear Phishing Campaign Targets NGOs Supporting Ukraine

Aid groups involved in Ukraine’s war relief efforts and Ukrainian regional government administrations were targeted by a single-day spear phishing attack, a SentinelOne report has revealed.

The campaign, dubbed PhantomCaptcha, was conducted on October 8 and delivered a WebSocket remote access Trojan (RAT) hosted on Russian-owned infrastructure that enables arbitrary remote command execution, data exfiltration and potential deployment of additional malware.

Targets included individual members of the International Red Cross, Norwegian Refugee Council, UNICEF, Council of Europe’s Register of Damage for Ukraine and Ukrainian government administrations in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Mikolaevsk regions, according to the SentinelOne report published on October 22.

Threat actors used emails impersonating the Ukrainian President’s Office carrying weaponized PDFs, luring victims into executing malware via a ClickFix-style fake Cloudflare CAPTCHA page.

Read more: What is ClickFix and How to Prevent It

Clickfix-Style CAPTCHA Lure

Researchers at SentinelOne’s SentinelLabs investigated the PhantomCaptcha campaign after they received intelligence from Ukraine’s Digital Security Lab.

They found a sophisticated multi-stage spear phishing operation that took six months of preparation.

The initial access lure was an 8-page PDF document that appeared to be a legitimate governmental communique.

VirusTotal submissions on October 8 showed the malicious file uploaded from multiple locations including Ukraine, India, Italy and Slovakia, suggesting widespread targeting and potential victim interaction with the campaign.

When they opened the weaponized PDF and clicked on the embedded link, the victims were directed to a domain masquerading as a legitimate Zoom site but hosting a virtual private server (VPS) located in Finland and owned by Russian provider KVMKA.

This domain led to a fake Cloudflare DDoS protection gateway asking them to click on an “I’m not a robot” reCAPTCHA checkbox.

The SentinelLabs investigation found that the malicious domain stopped resolving on the same day the attack attempt took place, indicating a single day operation.