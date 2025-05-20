The end of 2024 and the start of 2025 were marked by the strengthened intensity of malicious cyber activity by Russian-aligned hacking groups, according to ESET.

In its APT Activity Report Q4 2024–Q1 2025, ESET Research documented the activity of some of the major advanced persistent threat (APT) groups from China, North Korea, Iran, Russia and a few other countries between October 2024 and March 2025.

The research team observed that Russian APT groups intensified attacks against Ukraine and the EU during that period, exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities and deploying new wipers.

In Asia, China-aligned actors, responsible for the most APT campaigns (40.1%), continued their espionage campaigns, primarily targeting the EU government and the maritime sector.

Meanwhile, North Korea-backed groups expanded their campaigns aimed at making money for the regime using fake job listings and social engineering.