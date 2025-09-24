Cell Tower Hacking Gear Seized Ahead of UN General Assembly

The US Secret Service has found and dismantled a network of electronic devices that could be used to shut down the cellular network in New York City. The equipment, discovered across multiple sites throughout the New York tristate area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), included 300 co-located SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards.

In a statement published on September 23, the Secret Service said the gear had been used to conduct multiple telecommunications-related threats directed towards senior US government officials. It could be used to disable cell phone towers, enable denial-of-services (DoS) attacks and facilitate anonymous, encrypted communication between potential threat actors and criminal enterprises. These devices were concentrated within 35 miles of the global meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, which was then about to start in New York City. “Given the timing, location and potential for significant disruption to New York telecommunications posed by these devices, the agency moved quickly to disrupt this network,” the Secret Service said.

The effort was led by the agency’s Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit, a new section dedicated to disrupting the most significant and imminent threats to American citizens. While an investigation is still ongoing, early analysis indicates that nation-state threat actors have been in contact with individuals known to federal law enforcement.