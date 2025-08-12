Hacker Alleges Russian Government Role in Kaseya Cyber-Attack

In a six-month conversation with Jon DiMaggio, chief security strategist at Analyst1 and author of the ‘Ransomware Diaries’ series, where he investigates the ransomware ecosystem, Vasinskyi revealed he tried to leave REvil several times for “moral” reasons but was blackmailed into preparing the Kaseya attack before leaving.

Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a former affiliate of the REvil ransomware syndicate known as ‘Rabotnik,’ serves a sentence of over 13 years in US federal prison at the Federal Correctional Institution, Danbury (FCI Danbury), Connecticut.

A hacker involved in the supply chain attack that targeted IT service provider Kaseya in July 2021 has claimed that he was coerced by the Russian government.

Vasinskyi claimed REvil has ties with the Russian government and that the people who blackmailed him to keep conducting cyber-attacks were likely from Kremlin-linked government institutions.

DiMaggio unveiled his findings during a talk he gave alongside Trellix’s head of threat intelligence, John Fokker, at the DEFCON 33 event in Las Vegas on August 9.

The full written version of his investigation was published in the Ransomware Diaries Volume 7 report on August 9.

REvil Recruitment, Moral Crisis and Attempted Exit

Vasinskyi started working for REvil in early 2019 when he was “recruited” by a member of the group known as ‘Lalartu’ after finding a vulnerability in a ConnectWise server that was linked to around 1000 compromised PCs with various command-and-control (C2) functions.

He operated out of Poland, with a few trips to Ukraine while working with REvil.

During his email and phone conversations with DiMaggio, Vasinskyi claimed he attempted to leave REvil in March 2020 out of the belief that the deaths of this girlfriend's father and his grandmother were sanctioned against him for conducting cybercrime activities.

Additionally, Vasinskyi told DiMaggio that he “grew uneasy” and felt moral regrets after alleged REvil cyber-attacks against a Baptist church and a hospital, the latter reportedly led to a patient dying.

After asking REvil’s kingpin, an individual using the moniker UNKN, about this alleged death, Vasinskyi was told that although it was not an intended consequence, it ended up with “good publicity” for the ransomware gang.

While further investigation by DiMaggio seemed to indicate that the deadly cyber-attack against a hospital was likely conducted by Ryuk instead of REvil, “the casual dismissal of human death as good advertising’ disgusted Vasinskyi,” the security researcher wrote.

“It confirmed what he already feared, that the operation he had once rationalized as transactional had evolved into something colder, more detached, and more dangerous. Grieving, exhausted, and angry, Vasinskyi stepped away from REvil.”

Surveillance and Blackmail

However, Vasinskyi said his entire life was then under surveillance by some high-level institution.

When he travelled to Kyiv’s Boryspil airport in January 2021, he was stopped at passport control by customs, searched and driven out of the airport.

According to Vasinskyi, he was under pressure from someone connected to Ukrainian law enforcement who held leverage over him.

He later disclosed that one of these contacts was a powerful, high-ranking former intelligence officer. The blackmail, Vasinskyi claimed, was politically motivated, not financial.

The handler’s influence stretched far beyond Ukraine, hinting at either deep international intelligence ties or a sprawling cross-border corruption network.

“Vasinskyi’s worst fear had been confirmed. His ‘old friends’ leveraged their reach and power to create his legal troubles in Kyiv, and now they were using them to control him,” DiMaggio wrote.

What they wanted, Vasinskyi said, was for him to continue working with REvil. If he refused, they allegedly threatened to make sure he would go to jail, be tortured and even do harm to his girlfriend and family members.

Back in Poland, where Vasinskyi was based, the surveillance continued and his “handlers,” as he called the people pressuring him, were everywhere he went.

Kaseya, A Strategic Target

According to Vasinskyi, his “handlers” chose Kaseya as his next target “specifically for the cascading access its software provided, seeing an opportunity to inflict maximum damage through the company’s software distribution capabilities to thousands of downstream clients,” DiMaggio wrote.

Vasinskyi admitted to DiMaggio that he had entirely prepared the attack himself, from initial access to testing the final payload. However, he did not want to launch it himself and handed the payload delivery phase over to REvil.